Public enterprises dept to appeal exempting public hospitals from load shedding
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Enterprises Department says it will appeal a court order exempting public hospitals, clinics and schools, as well as police stations from load shedding.
The order was handed down by the High Court in Pretoria last week Friday.
READ:
-
Court exempts public hospitals, schools, police stations from power cuts
-
Load shedding exemption not technically feasible, says energy expert
More than a dozen organisations and political parties approached the courts earlier this year to have load shedding declared unconstitutional.
Minister Pravin Gordhan was ordered to take reasonable steps to ensure there's enough electricity at public health facilities and schools as well as police stations.
However, his department has this afternoon raised "serious concerns" about the implications of the order on efforts to stabilise the power grid and get the country out of load shedding.
This article first appeared on EWN : Public enterprises dept to appeal exempting public hospitals from load shedding
