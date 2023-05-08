How Mpumalanga plans to get back on the football development map
Mpumalanga is aiming once again to be one of the provinces viewed as a talent factory when it comes to producing young footballers. A new under-17 league has been launched through SAFA and a private company, Forek Institute of Technology,
The league is made up of 16 amateur clubs from local municipalities in Mbombela, Nkomazi (Malelane), and Bushbuckridge, which are all situated in the Ehlanzeni District Municipality.
Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, SAFA Ehlanzeni Spokesperson Collence Silabela says that the tournament is unique and hopes to attract a lot of attention.
The short term plan was to get the programme up and running so we have achieved that. We have coaches, refs, and administrators that have all been through training to make sure that all areas are covered.Collence Silabela, Spokesperson - SAFA Ehlanzeni
In the long term, we want young players to represent their provinces, and nationally as well. All the teams have received two sets of kits, with sponsors. The teams are playing in stadiums and that is unique.Collence Silabela, Spokesperson - SAFA Ehlanzeni
We want ABC Motsepe teams to come to these matches and look for talent. Our next level is to get another sponsor to take the under-15 and under-13 leagues so that there is continuity through all the age groups until they reach professional levelCollence Silabela, Spokesperson - SAFA Ehlanzeni
Through the Forek Institute of Technology, the league offers R200 000 in total prize money. The champions will walk away with R60 000.
Chairperson, Fortune Sibiya says it was 'a no-brainer' to get involved in the project.
We are trying our best through social media to market the programmes and share the fixtures. As a sponsor, we want to see one of the biggest teams in the country introduce young talent that might come from this initiative.Fortune Sibiya, Chairperson - Forek Institute of Technology
We wish that the national coaches at all levels come to watch these games and we want players to be selected to show that players from rural areas can make it to the big sides. We are in the process of talking to teams to partner with us, we are also looking at Spain for potential partnersFortune Sibiya, Chairperson - Forek Institute of Technology
Watch below for the full interview with Collence Silabela and Fortune Sibiya:
This article first appeared on 947 : How Mpumalanga plans to get back on the football development map
