'We've lost a club icon in Alex Shakoane' - Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda
Mamelodi Sundowns ambassador, Tiyani Mabunda says that the club has lost one of the pillars and icons of the game following the passing of long-time communications manager Alex “Goldfinger” Shakoane.
The club confirmed on Sunday that Shakoane had passed away having served the club in various roles since the 1970s.
Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Madunda says there will be a void at the club for a long time to come.
It’s difficult to take in, especially for me, because he is the one who should be here now talking on the club's behalf.Tiyani Mabunda, Mamelodi Sundowns Ambassador
We need to stand together and support one another because Alex was part of every department and we will forever miss him.Tiyani Mabunda, Mamelodi Sundowns Ambassador
It's surreal to say “the late” when referring to him. It’s very personal for me because we have been close, even when I was a player he helped me settle in at the club and I learned a lot from him even when I was playing. My transition from playing to my current role, he was there as well to guide me in that process.Tiyani Mabunda, Mamelodi Sundowns Ambassador
Mabunda adds that Shakoane’s energy and passion for the club was unmatched and that he was an integral part of everything that the club did.
Bra Alex was more famous than all the star players that Sundowns have had. He takes control of situations and has been in high profile positions throughout his career. Everyone who has owned the club has stuck with Alex because his blood is yellow and he wants to see the club succeed in all aspectsTiyani Mabunda, Mamelodi Sundowns Ambassador
Further details regarding the memorial and funeral service will be announced in due course.
Watch below for the full interview with Tiyani Mabunda:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'We've lost a club icon in Alex Shakoane' - Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda
More from Sport
How Mpumalanga plans to get back on the football development map
The league is made up of 16 amateur clubs from local municipalities in Mbombela, Nkomazi (Malelane) and Bushbuckridge.Read More
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op
Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful knee surgery.Read More
Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career
With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa.Read More
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex
Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.Read More
[MATCH PREVIEW] Soweto Derby pressure is on! Who will take it?
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will face off in the Nedbank Cup semi-final this weekend.Read More
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune
The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June.Read More
'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United
Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four.Read More
Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world'
Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering.Read More
'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels
As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from 1 October.Read More