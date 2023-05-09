Scopa to interrogate André de Ruyter's corruption allegations at Eskom
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts – Scopa - will on Tuesday begin a two-day process to test corruption allegations made by the former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.
De Ruyter was before the committee two weeks ago to clarify comments he made about the maladministration and sabotage in a televised interview on eNCA in February.
But he point-blank refused to name the politicians he claimed were complicit in allowing corruption to flourish at the power utility.
Scopa is looking to determine whether it should initiate an inquiry into the corruption and maladministration allegations made by De Ruyter in the days before he left office.
READ:
-
Govt should have probed De Ruyter's corruption allegations at Eskom
-
Corruption at Eskom probably at more than R1bn per month, De Ruyter tells Scopa
But after three hours of testimony last month, the committee were none the wiser about which politicians are allegedly complicit - with De Ruyter saying only that he had shared this information with the Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan and the police.
De Ruyter also told the committee he didn’t think it was his job to follow up on the progress of police investigations.
On Tuesday, Scopa will test those claims when the police, the Hawks and Special Investigating Unit appear before it.
On Wednesday, the committee will meet with new Eskom board on the same claims.
De Ruyter told the committee this board had overreached by getting too involved in day-to-day operations, meeting with middle management without his knowledge, adding that its style had consequently contributed to his decision to resign.
Gordhan is also due before the committee upon his return from a working visit to China.
This article first appeared on EWN : Scopa to interrogate André de Ruyter's corruption allegations at Eskom
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
More from Politics
'Coalitions are here to stay, parties need to find compromises' - Corné Mulder
Coalitions seem to be a significant feature of our political reality in many major metros.Read More
Phalatse resolute about lifting lid on ponzi scheme allegations against Gwamanda
Phalatse told Eyewitness News that the DA was assisting the victims of Gwamanda who have incriminating evidence regarding his alleged scam.Read More
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'
Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding.Read More
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst
Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.Read More
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers'
The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour with the governing ANC in Parliament.Read More
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker
The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation.Read More
Mzwanele Manyi joins EFF for ‘much-needed shock treatment’
Manyi resigned with immediate effect from the ATM and took to his Twitter account on Friday to announce that he’d taken up membership with the red berets.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination
All the news you need to know.Read More