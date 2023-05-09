Sick of spam calls? Truecaller is coming to WhatsApp!
Truecaller has probably saved you from answering dozens of unknown and spam calls.
The anti-spam service will now be expanding to WhatsApp to help users identify spam calls on the app.
It is currently in its beta-testing phase but the update will be rolled out globally later this May, says Truecaller Chief Executive Alan Mamedi.
South Africans are no strangers to telemarketing and/or spam calls.
Aside from being disruptive and annoying, spam calls can sometimes pose a serious risk to people through scams.
According to Truecaller, in 2021 the country was ranked as having the ninth-highest spam call rate in the world with an average of 13.2 spam calls a month per user.
This article first appeared on 947 : Sick of spam calls? Truecaller is coming to WhatsApp!
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/close-up-photo-of-smartphone-3571094/
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] What you need to know about annual leave from a legal perspective
Legally, we're all entitled to annual leave, but the way in which we manage it is important.Read More
[WATCH] You lucky chicken! Man scores 24-portion pack of chicken for 8 cents
The Cape Town man was more than pleased to pay with his 20-cent coin.Read More
Loneliness could be as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes a day – US report
Loneliness is more than just a feeling.Read More
For heavens hake! First ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet is HERE!
Is this something that you would buy?Read More
Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing the Arnold Classic festival back to Joburg
You can expect three days of action-packed entertainment for the whole family.Read More
[WATCH] Two men drop wedding cake, bride shocked as groom eats it from the floor
The look of relief on the bride's face, when the groom eats the cake, is amazing to see.Read More
[WATCH] Screaming kid REFUSES to sleep. Dad snaps fingers, kid instantly obeys
LOL! We can see who the disciplinarian is in this household.Read More
South Africa's screen time (10 hours/day) is the HIGHEST IN THE WORLD - study
Prof Kerry-Lynn Thomson (Nelson Mandela University) chats about a study saying South Africans spend about 10hrs a day on screens.Read More
South African olive oil maker De Rustica crowned 'absolute best in the world'
Rob Still, owner of De Rustica Olive Estate, chats about winning in two categories at the EVOOLEUM Awards in Spain.Read More