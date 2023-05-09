Sick of spam calls? Truecaller is coming to WhatsApp!





Truecaller has probably saved you from answering dozens of unknown and spam calls.

The anti-spam service will now be expanding to WhatsApp to help users identify spam calls on the app.

It is currently in its beta-testing phase but the update will be rolled out globally later this May, says Truecaller Chief Executive Alan Mamedi.

South Africans are no strangers to telemarketing and/or spam calls.

Aside from being disruptive and annoying, spam calls can sometimes pose a serious risk to people through scams.

According to Truecaller, in 2021 the country was ranked as having the ninth-highest spam call rate in the world with an average of 13.2 spam calls a month per user.

Truecaller outlines the types of scam calls South African receive. Photo: Truecaller

