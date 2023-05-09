[WATCH] Screaming kid REFUSES to sleep. Dad snaps fingers, kid instantly obeys
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Who is the disciplinarian in your household?
This video shows a stubborn child fighting his mother when he is ordered to sleep.
It's funny when the father steps into the room and snaps his fingers with authority.
Watch the video below.
Mom vs Dad teaching pic.twitter.com/yPCNVs8nIJ' FunnymanPage (@FunnymanPage) May 8, 2023
