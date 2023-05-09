Woman survives 5 days lost in wilderness by DRINKING WINE and EATING SWEETS
Bongani Bingwa chats to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the world (skip to 1:35).
A woman who was stranded in the wilderness in Australia for five days survived by solely eating sweets and drinking a bottle of red wine.
Lillian Ip (48) went missing after leaving for a holiday and driving through the Australian outback.
She hit a dead end after taking a wrong turn and her car got stuck in the mud upon her trying to turn around.
With no cell signal, she couldn’t call for help.
She was stuck for five days and five nights.
[Due to] health and mobility issues, she really could not start walking as it was 60 to 70km to the next town… Search and rescue said that she did the right thing by staying in her car because she could just about survive.Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent.
This article first appeared on 947 : Woman survives 5 days lost in wilderness by DRINKING WINE and EATING SWEETS
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/old-car-nature-field-4x4-auto-3068280/
