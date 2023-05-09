[WATCH] Two men drop wedding cake, bride shocked as groom eats it from the floor





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

What happens when you have a cool, calm, and collected partner?

This is what this bride discovered when two men dropped a multi-tier wedding cake on the floor by mistake, as they entered the reception venue.

In shock and dismay, the groom took a spoon and started eating the cake from the floor.

An accident can happen anywhere.. Look at how the guy at his wedding handled the situation 💕💕♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️



