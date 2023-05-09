Department of Basic Education proposes CHANGES TO SCHOOL CALENDAR
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education Spokesperson.
-
The changes are meant to better incorporate public holidays into the school calendar
-
The proposed changes are available for public comment
The Department has published for public comment proposed changes to the national policy for determining school calendars for public schools.
Part of the reason for this is to better incorporate public holidays into the school holiday calendar.
Mhlanga says that having public holidays in the middle of the school week is disruptive.
If you look at the way the calendar has been moving, the standard calendar, it is affecting the number of school days we have as a system.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
[NOTICE] The DBE invites stakeholder bodies and members of the public to comment on the proposed amendment to the National Policy for Determining School Calendars for Public Schools in South Africa.' Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) May 8, 2023
Access the notice on https://t.co/BZaHIAI6mb#SchoolCalendar pic.twitter.com/sOSIxJUd5o
Mhlanga says they want to ensure that the calendar allows students from minority religions to take religious holidays.
Previously these students were only able to take two religious days but now he says they will be able to take as many as they need as long as this determination is made by the Head of Department in the province.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wavebreakmediamicro/wavebreakmediamicro1508/wavebreakmediamicro150801949/44851171-students-sitting-on-a-sports-bench-at-the-elementary-school.jpg
More from Local
Midday Report Express: Tsakane serial rapist, Petetona Lebele gets life in jail
Mandy Wiener together with Eyewitness News Reporters continues to bring hard-hitting journalism into news making headlines.Read More
Despite a smaller budget, Kigali has no loadshedding or potholes... unlike JHB
If it's possible in Rwanda to have no potholes or loadshedding, what's stopping Johannesburg?Read More
Farmers face power cuts and weak rand, but some factors are working for them
Farmers in South Africa face power cuts and a weak rand - but a number of factors are working in their favour too.Read More
[LISTEN] Get in-demand jobs as a solar installer, electrician, elevator tech
Industry experts chat with Lester Kiewit about the courses and training programmes available for electricians and solar installers.Read More
Will exempting hospitals and schools from loadshedding put strain on the grid?
Last week the Gauteng High Court ruled that all government hospitals, clinics, state schools and police buildings should be exempted from loadshedding.Read More
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone'
Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday.Read More
Nkosana Makate and Vodacom Please Call Me saga continues in SCA
This comes after the Constitutional Court made a ruling that Vodacom compensate Nkosana Makate, however, the two parties cannot agree on the amount.Read More
The Midday Report Express: EFF 'missing' garbage trucks found
Mandy Weiner gets updates from Eyewitness News reporters.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet Ouma Katrina, the only remaining speaker of a San language 'N/uu'
At the age of 90, Ouma Katrina continues to fight to pass on her linguistic heritage to others.Read More