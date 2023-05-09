Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Midday Report Express: Tsakane serial rapist, Petetona Lebele gets life in jail Mandy Wiener together with Eyewitness News Reporters continues to bring hard-hitting journalism into news making headlines. 9 May 2023 2:21 PM
Despite a smaller budget, Kigali has no loadshedding or potholes... unlike JHB If it's possible in Rwanda to have no potholes or loadshedding, what's stopping Johannesburg? 9 May 2023 2:11 PM
[LISTEN] Get in-demand jobs as a solar installer, electrician, elevator tech Industry experts chat with Lester Kiewit about the courses and training programmes available for electricians and solar installers... 9 May 2023 12:14 PM
View all Local
'Coalitions are here to stay, parties need to find compromises' - Corné Mulder Coalitions seem to be a significant feature of our political reality in many major metros. 9 May 2023 1:49 PM
Scopa to interrogate André de Ruyter's corruption allegations at Eskom Scopa is looking to determine whether it should initiate an inquiry into the corruption and maladministration allegations made by... 9 May 2023 6:52 AM
Phalatse resolute about lifting lid on ponzi scheme allegations against Gwamanda Phalatse told Eyewitness News that the DA was assisting the victims of Gwamanda who have incriminating evidence regarding his alle... 8 May 2023 6:35 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] What you need to know about annual leave from a legal perspective Legally, we're all entitled to annual leave, but the way in which we manage it is important. 9 May 2023 3:45 PM
[LISTEN] How can you use ChatGPT to enhance your business? ChatGPT is an incredible piece of AI technology, and it could have positive implications for businesses. 9 May 2023 3:09 PM
For heavens hake! First ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet is HERE! Is this something that you would buy? 9 May 2023 12:55 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] You lucky chicken! Man scores 24-portion pack of chicken for 8 cents The Cape Town man was more than pleased to pay with his 20-cent coin. 9 May 2023 2:44 PM
Loneliness could be as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes a day – US report Loneliness is more than just a feeling. 9 May 2023 1:29 PM
South Africa's screen time (10 hours/day) is the HIGHEST IN THE WORLD - study Prof Kerry-Lynn Thomson (Nelson Mandela University) chats about a study saying South Africans spend about 10hrs a day on screens. 9 May 2023 9:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We've lost a club icon in Alex Shakoane' - Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda The club confirmed on Sunday that Shakoane had passed away having served the club in various roles since the 1970s. 8 May 2023 8:19 PM
How Mpumalanga plans to get back on the football development map The league is made up of 16 amateur clubs from local municipalities in Mbombela, Nkomazi (Malelane) and Bushbuckridge. 8 May 2023 8:03 PM
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful kne... 6 May 2023 6:21 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech. 8 May 2023 2:15 PM
Spotify notes streaming spike for Backstreet Boys ahead of SA tour It comes as fellow 90s popstars Westlife today announced they've added two South African dates to their current world tour. 8 May 2023 1:51 PM
[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia Popular Australian children's TV show 'Bluey' has edited an episode after concerns that it was potentially fat-shaming characters. 8 May 2023 11:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Iran executes two 'Quran burners' and 'atheism promoters' for blasphemy On Monday morning, Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli-Zar were hanged. 9 May 2023 10:55 AM
Woman survives 5 days lost in wilderness by DRINKING WINE and EATING SWEETS Who knew eating sweets and drinking wine could save your life? 9 May 2023 9:42 AM
Anti-apartheid activist dies by assisted suicide: 'A wonderful gift' Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge recently died by physician-assisted suicide in the Netherlands at the age of 85. 8 May 2023 9:46 AM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala. 9 May 2023 11:00 AM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] Get in-demand jobs as a solar installer, electrician, elevator tech

Industry experts chat with Lester Kiewit about the courses and training programmes available for electricians and solar installers.

Lester Kiewit chats to DeVilliers Botha, a member of SAPVIA Management Committee and Solareff co-founder, and Rob Senekal, owner of EMI Elevators, about the demand for electricians, solar installers, and elevator technicians.

Listen for the details below.

The electricity industry experts say that:

• South Africa has a large and growing shortage of electricians and solar installers

• There's a danger of installing solar panels or alternative electricity solutions by yourself or with companies who aren't qualified

• This shortage arose from the education system that traditionally focuses on tertiary education without pushing trade artisan sectors as much

• There are a lot of jobs for electrician artisans 'but we need to get them skilled and qualified'

On the demand for solar installers, DeVilliers Botha says alternative sources of electricity like solar panels have 'become a necessity' and there's a demand for it but not enough qualified people to attend to it.

On becoming a solar installer, Botha says, you can find more information online at sapvia.co.za, pvgreencard.co.za or Google TVET colleges in South Africa for solar-specific training.

The just energy transition must navigate political economy tensions, especially in developing countries, to prevent the poor from getting left behind. Picture: Adam Love/Flickr
The just energy transition must navigate political economy tensions, especially in developing countries, to prevent the poor from getting left behind. Picture: Adam Love/Flickr

RELATED: NOT ENOUGH TECHNICIANS TO RESPOND TO ELEVATOR CALLOUTS

Another in-demand job is becoming an elevator technician, the owner of EMI Elevators explains how:

  • You'll need an N2 qualification to get started as an apprentice

  • Go to the merSETA website and fill out a special application form to become an apprentice

  • If you become an apprentice with a company, you'll need to spend five years in the field to be classified as 'competent'

  • Then, you'll be moderated with a practical test to be certified, 'trade-ready.'

Botha says that electricians and solar installers differ because it's a different skill set.

We skill people on the principles of solar. Solar power is direct current (DC). Electrician artisans are qualified on AC only. They did not traditionally have training on DC. That's why we created the PV Green Card programme or a short course for electricians to upskill themselves on the DC aspects of these systems. So, it's an addition but it's not a formal qualification... it does add to that electrician qualification but you'll also need to get additional compliance status once registered.

DeVilliers Botha, Management Committee - SAPVIA

As the electricity experts says, at least loadshedding is helping us realise our country's need for artisan training and upskilling.

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Get in-demand jobs as a solar installer, electrician, elevator tech




