Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing the Arnold Classic festival back to Joburg
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Arnold Classic Africa Festival returns to Johannesburg this May.
In partnership with the City of Johannesburg, this year’s festival will host 70 sports, arts, and entertainment events from 19 to 21 May at Ruimsig Stadium in Roodepoort.
You can expect three days of action-packed entertainment for the whole family!
To add to the excitement, rumors are circling that the Terminator himself might just be in attendance.
🗓 SAVE THE DATE: The Arnold Classic Africa Multisport and Arts Festival is back in the City of GOLD! This time around it will be taking place from 19 to 21 May 2023 #ArnoldSportsFestival #ExploreJoburg ^GZ pic.twitter.com/TQ05FGHNS6' City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) April 24, 2023
“Our event promises to be a celebration of sports, arts, and entertainment, and we are looking forward to providing guests with an unforgettable experience,” spokesperson Michelle Price said.
🇿🇦 The Arnold Classic Africa. #AFP' AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) May 18, 2019
📸 @dewetwikus pic.twitter.com/Y4xoBBNTEQ
You don’t want to miss out on this one!
Tickets are available on WebTickets, starting at R50.
Keep an eye on the Arnold Classic Africa Facebook page for the full programme, along with more details about the event.
This article first appeared on 947 : Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing the Arnold Classic festival back to Joburg
