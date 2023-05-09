Loneliness could be as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes a day – US report
It turns out the saying, ‘loneliness kills faster’ might just be true.
A recent report out of the US, titled 'Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation', reveals that loneliness could be as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
In the report, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy, tracks a decline in social connections (especially among young people) and that half of adults are lonely.
The findings indicate that loneliness is as bad as smoking and has grave consequences, including:
· a 29% elevated risk of heart disease
· a 32% increased risk of stroke
· a 50% increased risk of developing dementia for older adults.
The antidote? Create more social connections in one’s life.
“Given the significant health consequences of loneliness and isolation, we must prioritise building social connection the same way we have prioritised other critical public health issues such as tobacco, obesity and substance use disorders,” Murthy said.
Take some time to acknowledge your feelings of loneliness, take inventory of your connections and reconnect - whether that is through self-love, random acts of kindness or reaching out to those around you.
This article first appeared on 947 : Loneliness could be as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes a day – US report
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-sitting-on-white-bed-6716218/
