[WATCH] You lucky chicken! Man scores 24-portion pack of chicken for 8 cents





While many of us are feeling the food price pinch, this lucky TikTok user scored the ultimate discount.

Keenan Olivier from Cape Town scored the major win after finding a 24-portion bulk pack of chicken, priced at eight cents from Woolworths.

When the cashier scanned the item, Oliver was more than excited to pull out a 20-cent coin to pay.

After a little back and forth with the cashier, he actually ended up getting the chicken pack for free.

The video left many TikTok users laughing, while others were left utterly speechless.

@chevychase1209: then ppl say woolies is expensive😂😂😂you had to say keep the change😂😂

@yasaar86: 😳and here i told my daughter you cant buy anything with a 20cents. 😂

@kevinwendellcrumb: Bro's living in 1926😂

@ coachtshidi: how does it feel to be God's favorite child? 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺

