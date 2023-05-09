Streaming issues? Report here
I don't ask big business for money for the UDM, that's not me - Bantu Holomisa

9 May 2023 7:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Bantu Holomisa
UDM
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
politician
Other People's Money

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa shares his money secrets, and talks politics, on 'Other People's Money'.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Bantu Holomisa, founder and President of the United Democratic Movement.

- Bantu Holomisa is known today as the founder and President of the United Democratic Movement

- During the apartheid era he was head of the then-Transkei defence force before becoming head of government when the military took power

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa at the party's final rally on 4 May 2019. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa at the party's final rally on 4 May 2019. Picture: YouTube screengrab.

Political figure Bantu Holomisa is known today as the founder and President of the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

During the apartheid era with its homeland system, Holomisa had risen through the military ranks to become the head of the then-Transkei defence force.

After Prime Minister Stella Sigcau was overthrown by the military, Holomisa became the Transkei head of government in 1987.

A brief stint followed as an ANC deputy minister in Nelson Mandela's Government of National Unity.

It was an honour to serve the people of Transkei and the people of South Africa as a whole because Transkei was one of the areas, if not THE area I would have said, that was a liberated zone where people were free under a military government, could speak their own politics, wear their own colours, even colours of organisations that were banned...

Bantu Holomisa, President - United Democratic Movement

...so we are happy that at least we brought some stability and as a result had a smooth transition between 1989/1990 up to 1994 whereas in other homelands people were destroying property, there was a resistance to change...

Bantu Holomisa, President - United Democratic Movement

Discussing his own financial status during these turbulent years, the UDM leader says he's not too knowledgeable about money.

When he became the head of government of Transkei he retained his basic salary as the former chief of the defence force, similar to that of a director general.

Then, upon leaving the ANC to take early retirement, the party punished him by delaying his pension Holomisa says.

When I was asked to join the ANC and go to Parliament I took early retirement because I had already finished 18 years in terms of our Act... but the ANC govt punished me up until 2004 when they gave me my pension. From 1994, ten years, I struggled.

Bantu Holomisa, President - United Democratic Movement

...but I am always satisfied with my salary... when people come and ask for money to pay school fees, to bury their loved ones... they always knock at my door; I always share.

Bantu Holomisa, President - United Democratic Movement

It's not a priority for him to "talk about big money" Holomisa says.

In terms of running the UDM, Holomisa says he doesn't have the time to go and ask big companies for money.

I said to the guys 'you can get a loan from the bank, I've got two properties in Transkei that would be enough security for you. They can tell you, Holomisa has never been to Anglo American, to company X asking for money. That's not me.

Bantu Holomisa, President - United Democratic Movement

"That's why I'm saying you have the wrong person for your show today" he jokes with Bruce Whitfield.

Holomisa does believe South Africa can turn things around as long as there is honesty about addressing the country's problems

Today we find that thing which was not common before... Everyone who is establishing a company today, he or she wants to win a government tender. They're not even interested in becoming a wealth creator in order to generate revenue and also to employ people, so there is a lot that needs to be attended to.

Bantu Holomisa, President - United Democratic Movement

Forget that the current govt can self-correct - that's why in 2021 I said South Africa needs an interim government; let the ANC go and sort its problems outside... and then come back in 2024, but for us to see what the Zondo Commission, the Bosasa scandals were revealing, it told us this thing is rotten.

Bantu Holomisa, President - United Democratic Movement

The whole body politic of the ruling party is rotten, so come 2024 let's have a new face.

Bantu Holomisa, President - United Democratic Movement

Holomisa also discusses the roles of coalitions in the future - scroll up to listen


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : I don't ask big business for money for the UDM, that's not me - Bantu Holomisa




