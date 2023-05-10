Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
This week Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery "zeroes in" on what he describes as "one of the most misleading campaigns around" at the moment.
Seery's referring to the so-called "Smoke Free" campaigns being seen on a variety of platforms.
The latest was a recent full-page ad in the Sunday Times Seery writes in his regular column for BizCommunity.
The campaigns... purportedly want to alert citizens in South Africa that the government is about to ride roughshod over their rights.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist
The ad in the Sunday Times cited the example of Sweden, where tobacco smoking has been reduced drastically because of what Seery calls that government’s "supposedly enlightened attitude" towards the other methods punted by the tobacco industry.
The evidence is from an organisation called “Smokefree Sweden”, which he says is "nothing but a tobacco industry front".
There are a lot of similar stories out there, particularly now that last week the Australian government announced that it wants to ban vaping and e-cigarettes, and what they call alternative tobacco products.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
The interesting thing about this campaign is that it's funded by tobacco companies and there are all sorts of legitimate-looking websites and organisations...Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
Seery sees it as part of a campaign to stop the bill on tobacco and related products from going through Parliament.
This is because the bill also aims to tighten up on the advertising of tobacco alternatives, he says.
"And guess what! Tobacco companies are doing vaping and they're pushing it hard."
Seery refers to the Unsmoke South Africa website which is funded by tobacco giant Philip Morris South Africa.
It basically purports to be there to give up smoking, so if you don't smoke don't start... if you are smoking, give up... but if you can't give up, look for an alternative, and that's where the focus is.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
So it looks legit, but of 15 stories they have of people and their journey with cigarettes only four of them are of people who've given up. The other 11 are people who changed to vaping.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
It's this new market of vaping that they are desperate to preserve, is Seery's reading.
He emphasizes that vaping is far from being a healthy alternative according to what the science is saying, as well as governments around the world.
