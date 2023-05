Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem

Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Managing Director at Intellidex.

- Serious harm is being done to the country, and the government is wilfully ignoring it says Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto

South Africa's crisis planning for the possibility of a complete breakdown of the national power grid is woefully inadequate says Peter Attard Montalto, Managing Director at Intellidex.

Serious harm is being done to the country, and the government is wilfully ignoring it Attard writes in an article for BusinessLIVE.

While the risk of blackout was underestimated until about two to three months ago, it is now being OVERESTIMATED by many, he believes.

There's been a lot of misinformation going about, a lot of conspiracy theories in financial markets... There's been a really incorrect view that somehow blackouts are far more likely at lower loadshedding stages... Peter Attard Montalto, MD - Intellidex

Government and Eskom have not helped themselves by dismissing the total blackout scenario in the past as opposed to focusing attention on a fair amount of planning, Montalto adds.

At the same time the probability of this outcome is in the region of a couple of percentage points and not higher, he says.

I think people underestimate the impact this will have even as they're overestimating the probability... It's very much a tail risk if things go dramatically wrong and they lose control of the grid... Peter Attard Montalto, MD - Intellidex

All eyes now are on the IRP (Integrated Resource Plan), the electricity planning document that's meant to come out, as well as on the Necom electricity reforms which ARE moving, I think. The problem obviously is the skepticism around it; people will only believe that once they see actual energy coming on-grid and lower stages of loadshedding. Peter Attard Montalto, MD - Intellidex

Montalto says this is unlikely to happen until well into the second half of 2024.

