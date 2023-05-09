NPA hopes Tsakane graveyard rapist's hefty sentence will send a message
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it's hopeful that the life sentence the Tsakane graveyard rapist, Petetona Lebele, has received, will send a message.
Earlier this month he pleaded guilty to having kidnapped and raped four girls and women between 2017 and 2019.
Lebele accosted them on their way to and from school and dragged them into the Tsakane graveyard.
READ MORE:
The youngest were just seven and 12.
He was on Tuesday given a life sentence by Judge Portia Phahlane in the Pretoria High Court, sitting in Benoni.
She found the aggravating factors in the case outweighed the mitigating factors and there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence.
"Accordingly, I cannot find any truly convincing reasons and justification why this court should depart from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence and I can find no other suitable sentence than the one of life imprisonment."
The NPA’s Lumka Mahanjane said that they welcomed the sentence.
"As the State, we welcome the sentence and we hope the sentence will send a strong message that such gruesome crimes will not be tolerated but will be prosecuted. The man raped children - the youngest was seven-years-old."
This article first appeared on EWN : NPA hopes Tsakane graveyard rapist's hefty sentence will send a message
Source : RSC Inc
More from Local
No error on new banknotes, misspelling was on OLD currency
The record is set straight by Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the Xitsonga National Language Body's Dr Arnold Mushwana.Read More
Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem
While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex MD).Read More
Operation Dudula opts to become a political party
The organisation announced that it has taken steps to dissolve its non-profit company status and register as a political party.Read More
Midday Report Express: Tsakane serial rapist, Petetona Lebele gets life in jail
Mandy Wiener together with Eyewitness News Reporters continues to bring hard-hitting journalism into news making headlines.Read More
Despite a smaller budget, Kigali has no loadshedding or potholes... unlike JHB
If it's possible in Rwanda to have no potholes or loadshedding, what's stopping Johannesburg?Read More
Farmers face power cuts and weak rand, but some factors are working for them
Farmers in South Africa face power cuts and a weak rand - but a number of factors are working in their favour too.Read More
[LISTEN] Get in-demand jobs as a solar installer, electrician, elevator tech
Industry experts chat with Lester Kiewit about the courses and training programmes available for electricians and solar installers.Read More
Will exempting hospitals and schools from loadshedding put strain on the grid?
Last week the Gauteng High Court ruled that all government hospitals, clinics, state schools and police buildings should be exempted from loadshedding.Read More
Department of Basic Education proposes CHANGES TO SCHOOL CALENDAR
The proposed changes are meant to better incorporate public holidays into the school holiday calendar.Read More