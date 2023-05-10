Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ConCourt to hear landmark case challenging the Divorce Act This affects many individuals who are married out of community of property and without accrual and people are unable to claim from... 10 May 2023 8:56 AM
Hawks didn't know about intelligence report on Eskom graft, Scopa told The report - which was largely funded by Business Leadership South Africa - is believed to be the document on which former Eskom C... 10 May 2023 7:18 AM
9 out of 37 public hospitals in Gauteng do not have permanent CEOs The Democratic Alliance is concerned about the lack of permanent CEOs in the province. 10 May 2023 7:06 AM
View all Local
Parliament's tourism committee accuses De Lille of nepotism at SA Tourism Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille appeared before the committee during the second day of Africa's Travel Indaba in Durban. 10 May 2023 7:37 AM
Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intell... 9 May 2023 7:11 PM
Operation Dudula opts to become a political party The organisation announced that it has taken steps to dissolve its non-profit company status and register as a political party. 9 May 2023 5:20 PM
View all Politics
No error on new banknotes, misspelling was on OLD currency The record is set straight by Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the Xitsonga National Language Body's Dr Arnold Mushwana. 9 May 2023 9:00 PM
I don't ask big business for money for the UDM, that's not me - Bantu Holomisa United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa shares his money secrets, and talks politics, on 'Other People's Money'. 9 May 2023 7:33 PM
[LISTEN] What you need to know about annual leave from a legal perspective Legally, we're all entitled to annual leave, but the way in which we manage it is important. 9 May 2023 3:45 PM
View all Business
Influencer Ubers from Joburg to Cape Town (it was NOT cheap) Influencer Ah Mozisi documented his Uber trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town to the amazement of his followers. 10 May 2023 9:43 AM
On this day in 1975: SONY launches the revolutionary BETAMAX The first video cassette player only offered one hour of recording. 10 May 2023 8:56 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 09 May 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 10 May 2023 5:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. 9 May 2023 8:14 PM
Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz. 9 May 2023 8:00 PM
'We've lost a club icon in Alex Shakoane' - Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda The club confirmed on Sunday that Shakoane had passed away having served the club in various roles since the 1970s. 8 May 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
Happy 63rd birthday to U2 rock legend, Bono! The rock god celebrates his 63rd birthday today and so we share some fun facts about the Irishman you might not have known. 10 May 2023 8:06 AM
Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing the Arnold Classic festival back to Joburg You can expect three days of action-packed entertainment for the whole family. 9 May 2023 11:43 AM
[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech. 8 May 2023 2:15 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter American political commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly relaunching his show on Twitter. 10 May 2023 9:30 AM
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual assault of E Jean Carrol A civil jury in Manhattan found former United States president Donald Trump liable for sexually assaulting a woman in the 1990s. 10 May 2023 8:34 AM
For heavens hake! First ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet is HERE! Is this something that you would buy? 9 May 2023 12:55 PM
View all World
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala. 9 May 2023 11:00 AM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

9 out of 37 public hospitals in Gauteng do not have permanent CEOs

10 May 2023 7:06 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
gauteng hospitals

The Democratic Alliance is concerned about the lack of permanent CEOs in the province.

John Perlman interviews Prof Alex Van den Heever from the Wits School of Governance.

Nine out of 37 public hospitals in Gauteng have acting CEOs.

Hospitals in Gauteng are already under the microscope, given the fact that South Africa's largest hospital (Chris Hani Baragwanath) faces a food shortage.

Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo- Ralehoko at the Tambo Memorial Hospital reopening after the explosion. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.
Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo- Ralehoko at the Tambo Memorial Hospital reopening after the explosion. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

RELATED: South Africa's biggest hospital faces food shortage

Van den Heever attributes the lack of permanent leadership to 'weak' and 'ineffective' provincial administration.

He argues that acting CEOs are often afraid to push boundaries and make strategic moves that can help move the hospital forward.

While a CEO doesn't necessarily require a medical background, what is critical is having a management background, adds Van den Heever.

He emphasises that there's definitely a pool of individuals in the country who are fit for the role of a permanent CEO, however, it's critical that they are not linked to politicians or political parties.

A lot of decisions can be held in abeyance while you wait for the permanent appointment.

Prof Alex Van den Heever – Wits School of Governance

It is a clear problem.

Prof Alex Van den Heever – Wits School of Governance

You do require a certain degree of health-related knowledge, but you also require people who understand how to manage complex organisations.

Prof Alex Van den Heever – Wits School of Governance

We actually do have people who can run hospitals.

Prof Alex Van den Heever – Wits School of Governance

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




10 May 2023 7:06 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
gauteng hospitals

More from Local

If the Constitutional Court says the Special Tribunal is not a court, some cases the SIU has brought to the tribunal would have to go back to the court system. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp

ConCourt to hear landmark case challenging the Divorce Act

10 May 2023 8:56 AM

This affects many individuals who are married out of community of property and without accrual and people are unable to claim from a spouse's estate if divorced, regardless of the often-significant non-financial contributions made during the marriage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya. Picture: GCIS

Hawks didn't know about intelligence report on Eskom graft, Scopa told

10 May 2023 7:18 AM

The report - which was largely funded by Business Leadership South Africa - is believed to be the document on which former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter based many of his corruption allegations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No error on new banknotes, misspelling was on OLD currency

9 May 2023 9:00 PM

The record is set straight by Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the Xitsonga National Language Body's Dr Arnold Mushwana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem

9 May 2023 7:11 PM

While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex MD).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Members of Operation Dudula outside Kalafong Hospital on Thursday, 1 September 2022. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News.

Operation Dudula opts to become a political party

9 May 2023 5:20 PM

The organisation announced that it has taken steps to dissolve its non-profit company status and register as a political party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Freeimages.com

NPA hopes Tsakane graveyard rapist's hefty sentence will send a message

9 May 2023 4:27 PM

Pretoria High Court Judge Portia Phahlane has sentenced Petetona Lebele, known as the Tsakane graveyard rapist, to life behind bars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Tsakane serial rapist, Petetona Lebele gets life in jail

9 May 2023 2:21 PM

Mandy Wiener together with Eyewitness News Reporters continues to bring hard-hitting journalism into news making headlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Tale of two cities, Kigali and Johannesburg

Despite a smaller budget, Kigali has no loadshedding or potholes... unlike JHB

9 May 2023 2:11 PM

If it's possible in Rwanda to have no potholes or loadshedding, what's stopping Johannesburg?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gajus/123rf.com

Farmers face power cuts and weak rand, but some factors are working for them

9 May 2023 12:39 PM

Farmers in South Africa face power cuts and a weak rand - but a number of factors are working in their favour too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Hajrudin Hodzic/ 123rf.com

[LISTEN] Get in-demand jobs as a solar installer, electrician, elevator tech

9 May 2023 12:14 PM

Industry experts chat with Lester Kiewit about the courses and training programmes available for electricians and solar installers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

On this day in 1975: SONY launches the revolutionary BETAMAX

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter

World

'I'm not a junior minister,' Electricity Minister Ramokgopa tells NCOP

EWN Highlights

Cosatu North West calls on ANC to address criminal behaviour in its ranks

10 May 2023 1:24 PM

ConCourt to hear landmark case challenging the Divorce Act

10 May 2023 12:56 PM

Public confidence in SARS restored 'after state capture', says Kieswetter

10 May 2023 12:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA