9 out of 37 public hospitals in Gauteng do not have permanent CEOs
John Perlman interviews Prof Alex Van den Heever from the Wits School of Governance.
Nine out of 37 public hospitals in Gauteng have acting CEOs.
Hospitals in Gauteng are already under the microscope, given the fact that South Africa's largest hospital (Chris Hani Baragwanath) faces a food shortage.
South Africa's biggest hospital faces food shortage
Van den Heever attributes the lack of permanent leadership to 'weak' and 'ineffective' provincial administration.
He argues that acting CEOs are often afraid to push boundaries and make strategic moves that can help move the hospital forward.
While a CEO doesn't necessarily require a medical background, what is critical is having a management background, adds Van den Heever.
He emphasises that there's definitely a pool of individuals in the country who are fit for the role of a permanent CEO, however, it's critical that they are not linked to politicians or political parties.
A lot of decisions can be held in abeyance while you wait for the permanent appointment.Prof Alex Van den Heever – Wits School of Governance
It is a clear problem.Prof Alex Van den Heever – Wits School of Governance
You do require a certain degree of health-related knowledge, but you also require people who understand how to manage complex organisations.Prof Alex Van den Heever – Wits School of Governance
We actually do have people who can run hospitals.Prof Alex Van den Heever – Wits School of Governance
