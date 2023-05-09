



JOHANNESBURG - Controversial organisation, Operation Dudula, says its decided to become a political party because its tired of government’s inability to take illegal migration seriously.

The organisation announced that it had taken steps to dissolve its non-profit company status and register as a political party.

The move comes after a consultative conference on Sunday where members of the organisation voted in favour of it contesting next year’s general elections.

The organisation’s deputy chairperson, Dan Radebe, said that they were taking their fight against illegal foreigners in the country to Parliament.

"We have knocked in every door, we have knocked in Home Affairs, we have knocked in labour, asking them to enforce the law, not to rewrite the laws of the country and it became very much clear they don't have the appetite to enforce the laws of the country."

This article first appeared on EWN : Operation Dudula opts to become a political party