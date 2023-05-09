Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA
German Bundesliga 2 side, Armini Bielefeld has been running coaching programmes and clinics in South Africa since 2020 and its latest project is taking place in Mpumalanga.
The programme is focused on under-17s in the province involving former South African international Delron Buckley involved as an ambassador for the German club as well as the U17 coach, Tom Schuetz.
Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Schuetz said that there is a long-term plan for development in South Africa.
It’s definitely a long-term commitment for sure and we want to collaborate with South Africa for a long long time.Tom Schuetz, U17 Head Coach - Arminia Bielefeld
In the last 2 years, we have been training a lot of kids. Yesterday we had 70 kids at our training session and smiles on the faces of all of them. The plan from the club is to build bridges with other countries and share knowledge with the players and with the coaches as well.Tom Schuetz, U17 Head Coach - Arminia Bielefeld
The plan from the club is to build bridges with other countries and share knowledge with the players and with the coaches as well.Tom Schuetz, U17 Head Coach - Arminia Bielefeld
Buckely, who scored 15 goals in 29 appearances as a Bielefeld player in the season 2004/2005 season, added that the aim is not send local players to Europe but improve development of players and coaches alike.
The quality of coaches overseas and in Germany, the level is just so different compared to South Africa and if we can help the local coaches then we are doing the right thing.Delron Buckley, Ambassador - Arminia Bielefeld Ambassador
It's compulsory for overseas teams to have development teams from the age of 7 whereas in South Africa there is not that, there is the Diski League and that’s about it. That’s why Bielefeld is here, to help our coaches be able to develop players properly.Delron Buckley, Ambassador - Arminia Bielefeld Ambassador
Our players aren’t very disciplined. That’s not just down to them though, that’s down to the coaches as well and making them understand the concepts of coaching and how a coach wants to play.Delron Buckley, Ambassador - Arminia Bielefeld Ambassador
Watch below for the full interview with Delron Buckley and Tom Schuetz:
This article first appeared on 947 : Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA
