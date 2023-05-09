Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No error on new banknotes, misspelling was on OLD currency The record is set straight by Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the Xitsonga National Language Body's Dr Arnold Mushwana. 9 May 2023 9:00 PM
Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intell... 9 May 2023 7:11 PM
Operation Dudula opts to become a political party The organisation announced that it has taken steps to dissolve its non-profit company status and register as a political party. 9 May 2023 5:20 PM
View all Local
'Coalitions are here to stay, parties need to find compromises' - Corné Mulder Coalitions seem to be a significant feature of our political reality in many major metros. 9 May 2023 1:49 PM
Scopa to interrogate André de Ruyter's corruption allegations at Eskom Scopa is looking to determine whether it should initiate an inquiry into the corruption and maladministration allegations made by... 9 May 2023 6:52 AM
Phalatse resolute about lifting lid on ponzi scheme allegations against Gwamanda Phalatse told Eyewitness News that the DA was assisting the victims of Gwamanda who have incriminating evidence regarding his alle... 8 May 2023 6:35 AM
View all Politics
I don't ask big business for money for the UDM, that's not me - Bantu Holomisa United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa shares his money secrets, and talks politics, on 'Other People's Money'. 9 May 2023 7:33 PM
[LISTEN] What you need to know about annual leave from a legal perspective Legally, we're all entitled to annual leave, but the way in which we manage it is important. 9 May 2023 3:45 PM
[LISTEN] How can you use ChatGPT to enhance your business? ChatGPT is an incredible piece of AI technology, and it could have positive implications for businesses. 9 May 2023 3:09 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] You lucky chicken! Man scores 24-portion pack of chicken for 8 cents The Cape Town man was more than pleased to pay with his 20-cent coin. 9 May 2023 2:44 PM
Loneliness could be as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes a day – US report Loneliness is more than just a feeling. 9 May 2023 1:29 PM
For heavens hake! First ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet is HERE! Is this something that you would buy? 9 May 2023 12:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. 9 May 2023 8:14 PM
Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz. 9 May 2023 8:00 PM
'We've lost a club icon in Alex Shakoane' - Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda The club confirmed on Sunday that Shakoane had passed away having served the club in various roles since the 1970s. 8 May 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing the Arnold Classic festival back to Joburg You can expect three days of action-packed entertainment for the whole family. 9 May 2023 11:43 AM
[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech. 8 May 2023 2:15 PM
Spotify notes streaming spike for Backstreet Boys ahead of SA tour It comes as fellow 90s popstars Westlife today announced they've added two South African dates to their current world tour. 8 May 2023 1:51 PM
View all Entertainment
Iran executes two 'Quran burners' and 'atheism promoters' for blasphemy On Monday morning, Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli-Zar were hanged. 9 May 2023 10:55 AM
Woman survives 5 days lost in wilderness by DRINKING WINE and EATING SWEETS Who knew eating sweets and drinking wine could save your life? 9 May 2023 9:42 AM
Anti-apartheid activist dies by assisted suicide: 'A wonderful gift' Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge recently died by physician-assisted suicide in the Netherlands at the age of 85. 8 May 2023 9:46 AM
View all World
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala. 9 May 2023 11:00 AM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT

9 May 2023 8:14 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh.

Motorbike racer, AJ Venter is preparing to take one of the most dangerous races in the world in the form of the Isle of Man and leaves for the UK next week Sunday to try and improve on his placing from 2019 where he came 5th.

The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. The event consists of one week of practice sessions followed by one week of racing.

Venter is the only South African in the race and speaking on #MSW said this year will be extra special for him.

This the first year we are building our own bike and everything about it is South African from the guys who built the bike to the parts and the tyres and the transportation is all South African based, which we are really proud of. Motorsport in South Africa is a small minority and someone like Brad Binder has really put SA on the map when it comes to motor racing. So we need people like that to inspire the next generation because that is where the sport is going to grow and hopefully with this project we can do the same.

AJ Venter, Professional Motorcycle Racer
aj-1jpg

Venter added that his motivation to continue riding is because of the passion he has for the sport.

aj-2-jpg

It’s not about the money. If you are involved the whole season then yes you can make money but for something like the Isle of Man you have to be invited and that’s a huge privilege. I don’t think we will get this opportunity again and next year we want to try take more South Africans there so they can experience the sport and what it has to offer. I teach kids to ride as well and to be able to come back from a race like that, I hope that inspires them

AJ Venter, Professional Motorcycle Racer

Watch below for the full interview with AJ Venter:


This article first appeared on 947 : Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT




9 May 2023 8:14 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Isle of Man TT

More from Sport

Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA

9 May 2023 8:00 PM

The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We've lost a club icon in Alex Shakoane' - Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda

8 May 2023 8:19 PM

The club confirmed on Sunday that Shakoane had passed away having served the club in various roles since the 1970s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Mpumalanga plans to get back on the football development map

8 May 2023 8:03 PM

The league is made up of 16 amateur clubs from local municipalities in Mbombela, Nkomazi (Malelane) and Bushbuckridge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Instagram video of Siya Kolisi returning home after his knee op @siyakolisi

[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op

6 May 2023 6:21 PM

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful knee surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career

5 May 2023 7:32 PM

With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

5 May 2023 5:44 PM

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the Soweto Derby on 01 August, 2015 Carling Black Label Cup. Picture: Twitter @EWNsport.

[MATCH PREVIEW] Soweto Derby pressure is on! Who will take it?

5 May 2023 8:55 AM

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will face off in the Nedbank Cup semi-final this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune

4 May 2023 8:12 PM

The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United

4 May 2023 7:58 PM

Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zamuruev/123rf

Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world'

4 May 2023 10:10 AM

Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Operation Dudula opts to become a political party

Politics Local

Despite a smaller budget, Kigali has no loadshedding or potholes... unlike JHB

Local

[LISTEN] Get in-demand jobs as a solar installer, electrician, elevator tech

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Investigating De Ruyter, life for Tsakane graveyard rapist

9 May 2023 11:59 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Ziya ngokwanda izinkinga zagesi

9 May 2023 11:57 PM

Govt looking into Jagersfontein Developments' diamond mine licences - Mashatile

9 May 2023 11:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA