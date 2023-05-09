



Motorbike racer, AJ Venter is preparing to take one of the most dangerous races in the world in the form of the Isle of Man and leaves for the UK next week Sunday to try and improve on his placing from 2019 where he came 5th.

The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. The event consists of one week of practice sessions followed by one week of racing.

Venter is the only South African in the race and speaking on #MSW said this year will be extra special for him.

This the first year we are building our own bike and everything about it is South African from the guys who built the bike to the parts and the tyres and the transportation is all South African based, which we are really proud of. Motorsport in South Africa is a small minority and someone like Brad Binder has really put SA on the map when it comes to motor racing. So we need people like that to inspire the next generation because that is where the sport is going to grow and hopefully with this project we can do the same. AJ Venter, Professional Motorcycle Racer

Venter added that his motivation to continue riding is because of the passion he has for the sport.

It’s not about the money. If you are involved the whole season then yes you can make money but for something like the Isle of Man you have to be invited and that’s a huge privilege. I don’t think we will get this opportunity again and next year we want to try take more South Africans there so they can experience the sport and what it has to offer. I teach kids to ride as well and to be able to come back from a race like that, I hope that inspires them AJ Venter, Professional Motorcycle Racer

Watch below for the full interview with AJ Venter:

This article first appeared on 947 : Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT