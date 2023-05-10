PowerBall results: Tuesday, 09 May 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 02, 04, 16, 17, 34 PB: 19
PowerBall Plus: 04, 26, 37, 40, 45 PB: 04
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 09/05/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 9, 2023
#PowerBall: 02, 04, 16, 17, 34#PowerBall: 19#PowerBallPLUS: 04, 26, 37, 40, 45#PowerBall: 04 pic.twitter.com/mMsSoksmp6
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 09/05/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 9, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Tj6Yxqj4zE
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 09 May 2023
More from Lifestyle
Influencer Ubers from Joburg to Cape Town (it was NOT cheap)
Influencer Ah Mozisi documented his Uber trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town to the amazement of his followers.Read More
On this day in 1975: SONY launches the revolutionary BETAMAX
The first video cassette player only offered one hour of recording.Read More
I don't ask big business for money for the UDM, that's not me - Bantu Holomisa
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa shares his money secrets, and talks politics, on 'Other People's Money'.Read More
[LISTEN] What you need to know about annual leave from a legal perspective
Legally, we're all entitled to annual leave, but the way in which we manage it is important.Read More
[WATCH] You lucky chicken! Man scores 24-portion pack of chicken for 8 cents
The Cape Town man was more than pleased to pay with his 20-cent coin.Read More
Loneliness could be as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes a day – US report
Loneliness is more than just a feeling.Read More
For heavens hake! First ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet is HERE!
Is this something that you would buy?Read More
Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing the Arnold Classic festival back to Joburg
You can expect three days of action-packed entertainment for the whole family.Read More
[WATCH] Two men drop wedding cake, bride shocked as groom eats it from the floor
The look of relief on the bride's face, when the groom eats the cake, is amazing to see.Read More