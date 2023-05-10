PowerBall results: Tuesday, 09 May 2023





JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 02, 04, 16, 17, 34 PB: 19

PowerBall Plus: 04, 26, 37, 40, 45 PB: 04

