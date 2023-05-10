



CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Services' Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, revealed that it had not been not privy to a controversial private intelligence report on corruption at Eskom.

On Tuesday, Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya told Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that he only learnt about the report when former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter appeared in Parliament two weeks ago.

The report - which was largely funded by Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) - is believed to be the document on which De Ruyter based many of his corruption allegations.

Lebeya said the only report police have on corruption at Eskom is the one De Ruyter submitted a day before he appeared in Parliament. It's the same document tabled before Scopa.

He said the intelligence gathering conducted by the company of former police commissioner George Fivaz was never shared with the Hawks.

"We were not informed other than what we read in the document that has been submitted," he said.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said he was made aware of that report by a police official sometime last year, but didn’t know its contents.

"I never laid a hand on the report. The fact that it was given to investigations, I said that was sufficient," Masemola added.

De Ruyter approached BLSA in 2021 to assist in commissioning the probe for which he told Parliament no public funds were used.

This article first appeared on EWN : Hawks didn't know about intelligence report on Eskom graft, Scopa told