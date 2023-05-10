Happy 63rd birthday to U2 rock legend, Bono!
Yes, our favourite Irishman, Bono, turns 63 years old today!
If you didn't know, Bono is the lead singer-songwriter of the legendary rock band U2.
The famed rock star is also an activist and philanthropist.
1) Bono's nickname comes from a hearing-aid store
Yip, it's reported that Bono's friends started calling him 'Bono Vox' after their neighbourhood hearing-aid store, Bonavox. Extra fun fact: Bonavox is also Bono's Instagram handle.
2) U2 was formed after an advertisement on a bulletin board
On 25 September 1976, Bono, David Evans, his brother Dik Evans, and Adam Clayton responded to an advertisement on a bulletin board seeking people interested in forming a rock band... and the rest is history.
3) Bono writes lyrics for almost all U2 songs
Bono’s lyrics often have social, religious, and political themes, topics that are close to his heart.
4) U2 was called, 'Feedback' and 'The Hype'
Bono’s band went by the name 'Feedback' for a few months, before changing to 'The Hype' later on.
After Dik Evans left the group, the remaining four band members changed the name from The Hype to U2.
5) Bono makes a difference
Bono lobbied President Bush to provide financial assistance to developing countries.
Since 1999, Bono has become increasingly involved in raising awareness of the plight of Africa and campaigning on its behalf.
6) Bono was once a fashionista
In 2005, Bono, Ali Hewson, and designer Rogan Gregory co-founded the EDUN fashion label. In true Bono style, this is 'nude' spelled backward, to suggest nature and the Garden of Eden.
7) Bono and U2 are award-winning kings
U2 won 22 Grammys during their career.
Bono has also been nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Nobel Peace Prize.
On 11 December 2008, Bono received the annual Man of Peace Prize, which is awarded by several Nobel Peace Prize laureates in Paris, France.
8) Bono is shady
Hold on, it's not the type of shade you're thinking of. He just almost always wears sunglasses. Would he even be a rock legend, if he didn't? The answer is, 'yes'.
Happy 63rd birthday! Rock on!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 63rd birthday to U2 rock legend, Bono!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bono_U2_360_Tour_2011.jpg
