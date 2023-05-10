'I'm not a junior minister,' Electricity Minister Ramokgopa tells NCOP





CAPE TOWN - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that he's not a “junior minister” and his presence in Cabinet was not “ornamental”.

The electricity minister justified his appointment saying he’s more than competent to fulfil his responsibilities to end or manage the country’s power crisis.

Ramokgopa faced a grilling in the NCOP on Tuesday, where delegates quizzed him on what he’s doing to limit the severity and frequency of load shedding.

It was his maiden appearance since his appointment.

He said there were a number of interventions to help end the load shedding crisis.

These include the accelerated procurement of various energy sources as well as Eskom’s restructuring.

Ramokgopa's appointment was questioned by some members whom he assured he was more than capable to lead the ministry.

"I’m not a junior minister, so that’s one. There’s nothing in the constitution that attaches hierarchy to ministers. The second one is that my presence is not ornamental. I bring a significant amount of technical skills in addition to my political prowess."

Ramokgopa also said he’s not aware of any Cabinet colleagues involved in corruption at Eskom.

"I’m not about to cast aspersions. I know there’s no evidence before us that suggests that senior members of the executive from the governing party are responsible for this," he said.

He also told the NCOP that Cabinet would also look at a proposal to remove the fuel levy for diesel, in an effort to assist businesses.

