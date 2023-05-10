Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual assault of E Jean Carrol
Lester Kiewit speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
Trump was found liable for sexual assault and defamation
-
As this is a civil case, he does not have to register as a sex offender
The former US president, who famously proclaimed he could grab any woman by her genitals, has been found legally liable for sexual assault.
The jury found that Trump was liable for sexually assaulting E Jean Carrol in a New York department store and for defamation for claiming her accusations were a ‘hoax and a lie.’
He has been ordered to pay approximately $5 million in damages.
This is the first time Trump has been found legally responsible for a sexual assault, but as this was a civil and not criminal case, he would not be required to register as a sex offender.
The fact that it is a civil case means he is not a convicted criminal as such.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Supporters of Trump call the verdict a ‘disgrace’ and a ‘witch hunt’.
Remember Donald Trump said, before he won the presidential election, that women ‘let stars do whatever they want.’ Does that not still make us all shudder a little bit?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual assault of E Jean Carrol
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_86463717_new-york-usa-sep-21-2017-meeting-of-the-president-of-the-united-states-donald-trump-with-the-preside.html
