ConCourt to hear landmark case challenging the Divorce Act
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court is on Wednesday set to hear a landmark case which could pave the way for more women - in particular - to be able to claim for the non-financial contributions they make during their marriages, upon divorce.
It's a challenge to a section of the Divorce Act that affects many individuals who are married out of community of property and without accrual.
People are unable to claim from a spouse's estate if divorced, regardless of the often-significant non-financial contributions made during the marriage.
The woman at the centre of the case is, herself, the wife of a wealthy farmer.
She was married out of community of property without accrual in 1988 and is now in the process of a divorce and stands to be left with nothing.
Last May, the Pretoria High Court ruled in her favour and the judgment's now before the Constitutional Court for confirmation.
Read: Judge makes landmark ruling on Divorce Act
Ordinarily, someone married out of community of property without accrual can’t claim from their spouse’s estate.
But Section 7(3) of the Divorce Act allows a court to issue a special redistribution order if that spouse made significant non-financial contributions to the estate.
This most often serves to safeguard women’s financial standing, as they’re still more commonly the ones staying home to run households and take care of children.
But it only applies to those married before 1984 when the Matrimonial Property Act was introduced.
With it, came the option of marriage out of community of property with accrual.
Last May, the Pretoria High Court ruled the cut-off date was unconstitutional and invalid.
It’s now for the Constitutional Court to have the final say.
The application isn’t opposed but while the high court opted to just sever the offending part of the act, the justice minister wants it sent back to Parliament to make the necessary amendments instead.
This article first appeared on EWN : ConCourt to hear landmark case challenging the Divorce Act
More from Local
Hawks didn't know about intelligence report on Eskom graft, Scopa told
The report - which was largely funded by Business Leadership South Africa - is believed to be the document on which former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter based many of his corruption allegations.Read More
9 out of 37 public hospitals in Gauteng do not have permanent CEOs
The Democratic Alliance is concerned about the lack of permanent CEOs in the province.Read More
No error on new banknotes, misspelling was on OLD currency
The record is set straight by Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the Xitsonga National Language Body's Dr Arnold Mushwana.Read More
Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem
While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex MD).Read More
Operation Dudula opts to become a political party
The organisation announced that it has taken steps to dissolve its non-profit company status and register as a political party.Read More
NPA hopes Tsakane graveyard rapist's hefty sentence will send a message
Pretoria High Court Judge Portia Phahlane has sentenced Petetona Lebele, known as the Tsakane graveyard rapist, to life behind bars.Read More
Midday Report Express: Tsakane serial rapist, Petetona Lebele gets life in jail
Mandy Wiener together with Eyewitness News Reporters continues to bring hard-hitting journalism into news making headlines.Read More
Despite a smaller budget, Kigali has no loadshedding or potholes... unlike JHB
If it's possible in Rwanda to have no potholes or loadshedding, what's stopping Johannesburg?Read More
Farmers face power cuts and weak rand, but some factors are working for them
Farmers in South Africa face power cuts and a weak rand - but a number of factors are working in their favour too.Read More