On this day in 1975: SONY launches the revolutionary BETAMAX
On this day (10 May) in 1975, Sony introduced its game-changing Betamax videocassette recorder (VCR).
The first Betamax introduced was the LV-1901 model, which included a 19-inch colour monitor.
It was the first videocassette player and recorder marketed to the public.
#Sony launched the revolutionary #Betamax player in Japan on May 10, 1975. pic.twitter.com/Ui0a08Bckk' Thufir Havat 🇦🇺 (@OfArakis) May 9, 2023
It sold for $2300.
Sony Betamax (1975) pic.twitter.com/LyJ0AMdJTY' Computer ♥ Records (@ComputerLove_) September 5, 2022
Betamax ruled the market for a short time but lost out when JVC’s VHS was introduced in 1977.
Regardless of it using smaller tapes and having superior picture quality, Sony’s device only offered an hour of recording.
VHS offered the same technology with a bulkier tape that lasted for two hours. By 1979, VHS had a six-hour recording capacity while Sony only had half.
In the 1980s, Sony stopped producing Betamax VCRs and switched over to the VHS format.
I’m this old!' Terry Peterson (@262Peterson) April 16, 2023
Sony Betamax with corded remote! 🤣
This was the 💣! pic.twitter.com/GSSwuSjotf
This article first appeared on 947 : On this day in 1975: SONY launches the revolutionary BETAMAX
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sony_LV-1901D_(1975)_19%22_Trinitron_Television_integrated_with_first_Betamax_recorder_SL-6200_X-1,_MoMI.jpg
