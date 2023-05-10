[LISTEN] Job hopping: pros and cons
Wasanga Mehana speaks to life and business coach, Penny Holburn about job hopping.
Listen to Holburn explain the pros and cons below.
If you didn't know, job-hopping is a career choice where employees switch jobs frequently.
On this, Holburn says:
- Job hopping is a result of the career world-changing, most people have more than one job
- Employers expect you to move around to build experience and skills
- Job hopping reflects badly on potential employees if you're doing it every three months
- Staying in a job for too long might mean that you're 'scared of change'
Holburn continues to say that job hopping can be a pro and a con.
On one hand, job hopping shows that you can be flexible, adapt to change and teaches you dynamic skills.
And on the other hand, job hopping too often shows that you're a 'big risk' for hiring companies.
On the latter, Holburn expands, saying...
Job hopping every three months is not considered a great thing. Once maybe is fine because you maybe realised that you were in the wrong job or perhaps the environment was really, really toxic or you've moved. But if you are regularly changing jobs every couple of months, you're going to battle to get another job because the hiring companies and recruiters are going to see you as a big risk.Penny Holburn, Life and Business Coach
Holburn also says that job hopping prepares you for the realities of dealing with retrenchment which is also a reason people move jobs a lot.
The reality is that... most probably just about everybody, at some point, is going to face retrenchment. It's not a good idea thinking that you're going to be in one job for life. It's why people move around a lot.Penny Holburn, Life and Business Coach
So, how do you get employees, especially the younger ones to stay?
Holburn suggests tapping into training and development initiatives since recruitment studies suggests...
Among young people, opportunities for training and development rank very high and bodes loyalty.Penny Holburn, Life and Business Coach
And that's it on job-hopping - here's to building careers in smart and stable ways.
Scroll up to listen to the full chat.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Job hopping: pros and cons
Source : Pexels: Yan Krukau
More from Lifestyle
It’s National Golf Day! Joburg’s top 10 golf courses – ranked
Looking for some inspiration to play golf in Johannesburg? Check out the city's top 10 golf courses.Read More
Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES
A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee.Read More
Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg
Don’t have any Mother’s Day plans yet? We have the perfect list of brunch spots for you to pick from.Read More
Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene
Many international fashion and sports brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season’s favourite look.Read More
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money ShowRead More
[WATCH] Bus commuter outsmarts robber using decoy phone to survive being robbed
What is the fastest way to protect your belongings from being stolen?Read More
[WATCH] Unbelievable! Is STEAM supposed to come out of a laptop?
Have you ever had a gadget freeze during a game or movie?Read More
Influencer Ubers from Joburg to Cape Town (it was NOT cheap)
Influencer Ah Mozisi documented his Uber trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town to the amazement of his followers.Read More
On this day in 1975: SONY launches the revolutionary BETAMAX
The first video cassette player only offered one hour of recording.Read More