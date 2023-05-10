[LISTEN] Job hopping: pros and cons





Wasanga Mehana speaks to life and business coach, Penny Holburn about job hopping.

If you didn't know, job-hopping is a career choice where employees switch jobs frequently.

On this, Holburn says:

Job hopping is a result of the career world-changing, most people have more than one job

Employers expect you to move around to build experience and skills

Job hopping reflects badly on potential employees if you're doing it every three months

Staying in a job for too long might mean that you're 'scared of change'

Holburn continues to say that job hopping can be a pro and a con.

On one hand, job hopping shows that you can be flexible, adapt to change and teaches you dynamic skills.

And on the other hand, job hopping too often shows that you're a 'big risk' for hiring companies.

On the latter, Holburn expands, saying...

Job hopping every three months is not considered a great thing. Once maybe is fine because you maybe realised that you were in the wrong job or perhaps the environment was really, really toxic or you've moved. But if you are regularly changing jobs every couple of months, you're going to battle to get another job because the hiring companies and recruiters are going to see you as a big risk. Penny Holburn, Life and Business Coach

Holburn also says that job hopping prepares you for the realities of dealing with retrenchment which is also a reason people move jobs a lot.

The reality is that... most probably just about everybody, at some point, is going to face retrenchment. It's not a good idea thinking that you're going to be in one job for life. It's why people move around a lot. Penny Holburn, Life and Business Coach

So, how do you get employees, especially the younger ones to stay?

Holburn suggests tapping into training and development initiatives since recruitment studies suggests...

Among young people, opportunities for training and development rank very high and bodes loyalty. Penny Holburn, Life and Business Coach

And that's it on job-hopping - here's to building careers in smart and stable ways.

