[LISTEN] Government has failed us, says billionaire Magda Wierzycka (Sygnia)
Lester Kiewit speaks with Magda Wierzycka, Founder and Executive Chairman of Sygnia, and Tessa Dooms, an independent social analyst.
-
Wierzycka says that many believe South Africa has become irrelevant from an investment perspective
-
Dooms says we are on the brink of being a failing state
Wierzycka says she was recently debating this topic with asset managers in London, and was told that from an investment perspective, South Africa has become irrelevant, which speaks to the concept of a failed state.
In her opinion, the country five years ago was already in an unacceptable state of affairs.
What we were willing to accept then, and what we are forced to accept today, has all the elements of the fact that the government has failed us.Magda Wierzycka, Founder/Executive Chairman - Sygnia
Dooms says she believes we are definitely in a position where we have a failed government, and we are on the brink of a failing state.
However, she says that there is a distinction between the idea of the State, particularly in terms of political science, and that of the government, but they are often seen as the same.
She adds that the state is made up of all of us in all spheres of our society.
She believes that there are sectors of our society that are still holding on and showing high levels of resilience, but notes that having a government that cannot deliver basic services does threaten the rest of the state.
I think what we have missed in the last five to ten years is just talking about the fact that if you do not fix the political crisis that we are in, that is causing our government to fail, we can do all that we can outside of it but eventually if the center does not hold it means that your society will crumble with it.Tessa Dooms, Independent Social Analyst
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Government has failed us, says billionaire Magda Wierzycka (Sygnia)
