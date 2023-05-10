[WATCH] Unbelievable! Is STEAM supposed to come out of a laptop?





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A video of steam coming out of a laptop is going viral.

The laptop started releasing steam while the user was playing a video game.

pic.twitter.com/TfBkkvX40O ' Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) May 8, 2023

Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.