[WATCH] Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child... at 79!
Robert De Niro is officially a father of seven.
The 79-year-old Oscar-winner revealed the news in an interview about his latest film, About My Father.
When the interviewer asked the actor about his six children, he corrected: "Seven. Actually, I just had a baby”.
De Niro has six children from previous relationships, but it is unclear who the mother of his seventh child is.
The Godfather actor continued to speak about his experiences as a father.
“I don’t think I’m a cool dad,” he laughs, going on to joke about how his 11-year-old daughter gives him grief sometimes.
"And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come."
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child... at 79!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Robert_De_Niro_TIFF_2011.jpg
