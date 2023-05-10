



Robert De Niro is officially a father of seven.

The 79-year-old Oscar-winner revealed the news in an interview about his latest film, About My Father.

When the interviewer asked the actor about his six children, he corrected: "Seven. Actually, I just had a baby”.

De Niro has six children from previous relationships, but it is unclear who the mother of his seventh child is.

The Godfather actor continued to speak about his experiences as a father.

“I don’t think I’m a cool dad,” he laughs, going on to joke about how his 11-year-old daughter gives him grief sometimes.

"And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come."

This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child... at 79!