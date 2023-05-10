[WATCH] Bus commuter outsmarts robber using decoy phone to survive being robbed
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Have you ever been mugged while travelling on public transport?
A commuter duped a robber by giving him a fake phone during a bus robbery.
The video shows the woman quickly putting a phone under her seat and taking out a fake one when a thug collected phones from other commuters.
Watch the full video below.
Coming to a Democrat city near you' DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 8, 2023
People getting robbed so often that they carry “decoy” phones to hand to muggers
Isn’t bail reform great?
pic.twitter.com/LI01gjChsG
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_161025265_concept-of-bus-driver-steering-wheel-and-driving-passenger-bus-hands-of-driver-in-a-modern-bus-by-dr.html?vti=n0vgw0f0mayoz3yqji-1-32
More from Lifestyle
It’s National Golf Day! Joburg’s top 10 golf courses – ranked
Looking for some inspiration to play golf in Johannesburg? Check out the city's top 10 golf courses.Read More
Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES
A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee.Read More
Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg
Don’t have any Mother’s Day plans yet? We have the perfect list of brunch spots for you to pick from.Read More
Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene
Many international fashion and sports brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season’s favourite look.Read More
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money ShowRead More
[WATCH] Unbelievable! Is STEAM supposed to come out of a laptop?
Have you ever had a gadget freeze during a game or movie?Read More
[LISTEN] Job hopping: pros and cons
Life and business coach, Penny Holburn chats about whether job hopping is a good thing.Read More
Influencer Ubers from Joburg to Cape Town (it was NOT cheap)
Influencer Ah Mozisi documented his Uber trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town to the amazement of his followers.Read More
On this day in 1975: SONY launches the revolutionary BETAMAX
The first video cassette player only offered one hour of recording.Read More