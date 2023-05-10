[WATCH] Bus commuter outsmarts robber using decoy phone to survive being robbed





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you ever been mugged while travelling on public transport?

A commuter duped a robber by giving him a fake phone during a bus robbery.

The video shows the woman quickly putting a phone under her seat and taking out a fake one when a thug collected phones from other commuters.

Watch the full video below.

Coming to a Democrat city near you



People getting robbed so often that they carry “decoy” phones to hand to muggers



Isn’t bail reform great?



pic.twitter.com/LI01gjChsG ' DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 8, 2023

