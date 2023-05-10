Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
AfriForum calls for five-year renewal of driver's licences to be scrapped Lobby group AfriForum said that the recent breakdown of the country's only licencing card machine was an indication that the valid... 10 May 2023 4:06 PM
Senzo Meyiwa's friend grilled on intruder's language at Kelly Khumalo's home Mthokozisi Thwala is back on the witness stand where five men stand trial for the 2014 murder. 10 May 2023 3:47 PM
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action. 10 May 2023 3:20 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke ‘lies’ about Gwamanda News making headlines today include World Lupus Day. Mandy Wiener and team tackle this and more on The Midday Report. 10 May 2023 2:43 PM
[WATCH] EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution' The EFF is requesting donations ahead of their 10th anniversary bash to ‘finance the revolution’. 10 May 2023 1:11 PM
Parliament's tourism committee accuses De Lille of nepotism at SA Tourism Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille appeared before the committee during the second day of Africa's Travel Indaba in Durban. 10 May 2023 7:37 AM
View all Politics
'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction' Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has proposed dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators. 10 May 2023 2:47 PM
'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage, but South African businesses can't afford it. 10 May 2023 1:59 PM
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping' Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money Sh... 10 May 2023 1:01 PM
View all Business
It’s National Golf Day! Joburg’s top 10 golf courses – ranked Looking for some inspiration to play golf in Johannesburg? Check out the city's top 10 golf courses. 10 May 2023 3:00 PM
Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee. 10 May 2023 2:31 PM
Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg Don’t have any Mother’s Day plans yet? We have the perfect list of brunch spots for you to pick from. 10 May 2023 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. 9 May 2023 8:14 PM
Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz. 9 May 2023 8:00 PM
'We've lost a club icon in Alex Shakoane' - Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda The club confirmed on Sunday that Shakoane had passed away having served the club in various roles since the 1970s. 8 May 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child... at 79! The actor revealed in a recent interview that he was now a father of seven. 10 May 2023 11:28 AM
Happy 63rd birthday to U2 rock legend, Bono! The rock god celebrates his 63rd birthday today and so we share some fun facts about the Irishman you might not have known. 10 May 2023 8:06 AM
Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing the Arnold Classic festival back to Joburg You can expect three days of action-packed entertainment for the whole family. 9 May 2023 11:43 AM
View all Entertainment
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
[WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter American political commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly relaunching his show on Twitter. 10 May 2023 9:30 AM
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual assault of E Jean Carrol A civil jury in Manhattan found former United States president Donald Trump liable for sexually assaulting a woman in the 1990s. 10 May 2023 8:34 AM
View all World
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala. 9 May 2023 11:00 AM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
View all Opinion
Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene

10 May 2023 1:26 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Rooibos
Rooibos tea
Many international fashion and sports brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season’s favourite look.
  • Rooibos has become a popular natural dye for wool, cotton and yarn
  • Many international brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season’s favourite look
  • The SA Rooibos Council says Rooibos is being used to dye everything from shawls, scarves, T-shirts, hoodies, dresses and trousers

rooibos-fashion-2jpg

Check out these cool kicks!

They're part of a newly launched line of sneakers by global sportswear ASICS, and if you're wondering about the unusual colour?

Well, it's thanks to a homegrown favorite. The humble Rooibos plant.

The $140 ASICS Gel Lyte III sneakers are one of a number of fashion items produced by global fashion brands turning to Rooibos in the hope of significantly reducing the textile industry’s carbon footprint.

In a bid to make clothing in a more ethical and sustainable way, the world’s top fashion, sport and outdoor brands are starting to use more natural sources, like Rooibos, to dye fabric.

Colouring garments using non-toxic, biodegradable and eco-friendly natural dyes like Rooibos could significantly reduce the textile industry’s carbon footprint.

Adele du Toit, Spokesperson - SA Rooibos Council (SARC)

Dyeing with Rooibos is easy and gives textiles a rich earthy colour. Rooibos can be used to create a natural dye that produces shades of yellow, orange and red.

Adele du Toit, Spokesperson - SA Rooibos Council (SARC)
rooibos-fashionjpg

Du Toit says using natural dyes will help to preserve the environment and reduce our dependence on harmful products.

“We are so proud to see Rooibos and tea waste used as sustainable ways to dye clothes. The fashion industry’s use for Rooibos, not only has great social and economic benefits for South Africa, but also helps the world to take another step forward towards sustainable living.”

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene




The back of the new licence card.

AfriForum calls for five-year renewal of driver's licences to be scrapped

10 May 2023 4:06 PM

Lobby group AfriForum said that the recent breakdown of the country's only licencing card machine was an indication that the validity of driver's licences should be increased.

Read More arrow_forward

The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues at the Pretoria High Court. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/ Eyewitness News

Senzo Meyiwa's friend grilled on intruder's language at Kelly Khumalo's home

10 May 2023 3:47 PM

Mthokozisi Thwala is back on the witness stand where five men stand trial for the 2014 murder.

Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: City of Joburg/Facebook

Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda

10 May 2023 3:20 PM

Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action.

Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa at the Ankerlig open-cycle gas turbines facility in the Western Cape on 24 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_R

'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction'

10 May 2023 2:47 PM

Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has proposed dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators.

Read More arrow_forward

Mpho Phalatse has accused the newly-elected mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda of being part of a Ponzi scheme that ripped off many people in the city. Pictures: City of Joburg & Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke ‘lies’ about Gwamanda

10 May 2023 2:43 PM

News making headlines today include World Lupus Day. Mandy Wiener and team tackle this and more on The Midday Report.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana at Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts, which is interrogating corruption allegations made by the utility's former Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Eskom doesn't have intelligence report commissioned by De Ruyter, Scopa told

10 May 2023 2:02 PM

Officials have told Parliament they can’t respond to all his allegations, because they are not privy to the intelligence report which he referred to.

Read More arrow_forward

@golibtolibov/123rf.com

'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer

10 May 2023 1:59 PM

The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage, but South African businesses can't afford it.

Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema during a press briefing on 23 March 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution'

10 May 2023 1:11 PM

The EFF is requesting donations ahead of their 10th anniversary bash to ‘finance the revolution’.

Read More arrow_forward

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com

BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind

10 May 2023 12:22 PM

Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka, in-studio interview

[LISTEN] Government has failed us, says billionaire Magda Wierzycka (Sygnia)

10 May 2023 11:23 AM

As South Africans face numerous daily struggles, there is an ongoing debate over whether South Africa is a failed state.

Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Pexels

It’s National Golf Day! Joburg’s top 10 golf courses – ranked

10 May 2023 3:00 PM

Looking for some inspiration to play golf in Johannesburg? Check out the city's top 10 golf courses.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Aline Ponce from Pixabay

Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES

10 May 2023 2:31 PM

A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee.

Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg

10 May 2023 2:07 PM

Don’t have any Mother’s Day plans yet? We have the perfect list of brunch spots for you to pick from.

Read More arrow_forward

@ prostooleh/123rf.com

Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'

10 May 2023 1:01 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money Show

Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: svershinsky/123rf.com

[WATCH] Bus commuter outsmarts robber using decoy phone to survive being robbed

10 May 2023 12:13 PM

What is the fastest way to protect your belongings from being stolen?

Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Unbelievable! Is STEAM supposed to come out of a laptop?

10 May 2023 11:43 AM

Have you ever had a gadget freeze during a game or movie?

Read More arrow_forward

Working in an office can harm your health – depending on where it is and the length of your commute

[LISTEN] Job hopping: pros and cons

10 May 2023 11:25 AM

Life and business coach, Penny Holburn chats about whether job hopping is a good thing.

Read More arrow_forward

Influencer Ubers from Joburg to Cape Town (it was NOT cheap)

10 May 2023 9:43 AM

Influencer Ah Mozisi documented his Uber trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town to the amazement of his followers.

Read More arrow_forward

Sony's first Betamax VCR was introduced in 1975. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Marcin Wichary

On this day in 1975: SONY launches the revolutionary BETAMAX

10 May 2023 8:56 AM

The first video cassette player only offered one hour of recording.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 09 May 2023

10 May 2023 5:55 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Read More arrow_forward

