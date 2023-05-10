'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer
Wasanga Mehana interviews Michael Bagraim, Labour Lawyer at Bagraims Attorneys.
On Monday, the National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage.
This means that South Africa's lowest-paid workers – which includes many domestic staff – will see above-inflation increases within the coming years.
Under this new target, those earning minimum wage will be able to keep their heads above water and maintain a decent standard of living.
Unfortunately for small businesses in the country, they will not be able to afford the increase, which will see more and more people losing their jobs, says Bagraim.
He adds that more companies will turn to technology to fulfill the duties of staff as a means to save money.
While the target is intended to help workers in South Africa, it could potentially do more harm, according to Bagraim.
We're not living in a vacuum. Every small business in South Africa is looking to survive, not thrive, but to survive.Michael Bagraim, Labour Lawyer – Bagraims Attorneys
We're down a slippery slope.Michael Bagraim, Labour Lawyer – Bagraims Attorneys
The real minimum wage today in South Africa – I'm quite happy to go on record on this – is R0 per hour.Michael Bagraim, Labour Lawyer – Bagraims Attorneys
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer
