Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
AfriForum calls for five-year renewal of driver's licences to be scrapped Lobby group AfriForum said that the recent breakdown of the country's only licencing card machine was an indication that the valid... 10 May 2023 4:06 PM
Senzo Meyiwa's friend grilled on intruder's language at Kelly Khumalo's home Mthokozisi Thwala is back on the witness stand where five men stand trial for the 2014 murder. 10 May 2023 3:47 PM
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action. 10 May 2023 3:20 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke ‘lies’ about Gwamanda News making headlines today include World Lupus Day. Mandy Wiener and team tackle this and more on The Midday Report. 10 May 2023 2:43 PM
[WATCH] EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution' The EFF is requesting donations ahead of their 10th anniversary bash to ‘finance the revolution’. 10 May 2023 1:11 PM
Parliament's tourism committee accuses De Lille of nepotism at SA Tourism Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille appeared before the committee during the second day of Africa's Travel Indaba in Durban. 10 May 2023 7:37 AM
View all Politics
'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction' Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has proposed dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators. 10 May 2023 2:47 PM
'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage, but South African businesses can't afford it. 10 May 2023 1:59 PM
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping' Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money Sh... 10 May 2023 1:01 PM
View all Business
It’s National Golf Day! Joburg’s top 10 golf courses – ranked Looking for some inspiration to play golf in Johannesburg? Check out the city's top 10 golf courses. 10 May 2023 3:00 PM
Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee. 10 May 2023 2:31 PM
Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg Don’t have any Mother’s Day plans yet? We have the perfect list of brunch spots for you to pick from. 10 May 2023 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. 9 May 2023 8:14 PM
Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz. 9 May 2023 8:00 PM
'We've lost a club icon in Alex Shakoane' - Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda The club confirmed on Sunday that Shakoane had passed away having served the club in various roles since the 1970s. 8 May 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child... at 79! The actor revealed in a recent interview that he was now a father of seven. 10 May 2023 11:28 AM
Happy 63rd birthday to U2 rock legend, Bono! The rock god celebrates his 63rd birthday today and so we share some fun facts about the Irishman you might not have known. 10 May 2023 8:06 AM
Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing the Arnold Classic festival back to Joburg You can expect three days of action-packed entertainment for the whole family. 9 May 2023 11:43 AM
View all Entertainment
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
[WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter American political commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly relaunching his show on Twitter. 10 May 2023 9:30 AM
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual assault of E Jean Carrol A civil jury in Manhattan found former United States president Donald Trump liable for sexually assaulting a woman in the 1990s. 10 May 2023 8:34 AM
View all World
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala. 9 May 2023 11:00 AM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg

10 May 2023 2:07 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
mother's day

Don’t have any Mother’s Day plans yet? We have the perfect list of brunch spots for you to pick from.

In case you didn’t know, Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday (14 May).

And, if you have not made any plans yet, we’ve got you covered!

Why not take your mom out for a tasty brunch?

We have put together a list of our favourite brunch spots in Johannesburg.

Arbour Café and Courtyard

The French-inspired café and creperie offers a whimsical and elegant space that will not doubt, nourish your soul and your stomach.

The best part? They have a bottomless mimosa brunch menu!

Contact: 010 753 2007

Location: 64 St Andrew Street, Birdhaven

Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.

Salvation Café

Salvation Café is a down-to-earth café that preaches the soul of good food; food that is fresh and honest.

A light, contemporary and restful spot for a break away from the hustle and bustle.

Contact: 011 482 7795

Location: 44 Stanley Avenue, Milpark

Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.

Nice on 4th

Nice on 4th is one of Joburg’s most popular brunch spots on 4th Avenue.

The trendy space has a great variety of choices and even a half and half option if you are undecided.

And don’t worry, they have mimosas on tap!

Contact: 011 788 6286

Location: 37 4th Avenue, Parkhurst

Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.

The 11th Floor

The 11th Floor is an Italian Rooftop restaurant that offers a delectable breakfast menu.

If you can’t make it for brunch, not too worry, they have an equally impressive lunch and dinner menu.

You can even take a virtual tour of the restaurant here.

Contact: 010 045 0440

Location: 28 Bradford Road, Bedfordview

Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.

Paul

Paul is a family-owned artisanal patisserie and restaurant.

Not only do they offer the most delicious cakes, pastries and baked goods, their breakfast menu is to die for.

Contact: 011 326 5036

Location: Morningside Shopping Centre, corner of Outspan Road and Rivonia Road, Morningside

Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.

Naked Coffee

Naked Coffee is a modern coffee and brunch eatery.

They are all about gourmet coffee, seasonal produce and authentic experiences.

Locations: Morningside, Sandton, Kramerville and Melrose Arch

Just Teddy

@phylicianaidoo Visited the new Just Teddy at Sandton City this week 🍰 🌴 Still wish it actually had its own space and wasn’t in the middle of a mall corridor but at least it’s a bit bigger. Also one of the prettiest desserts I’ve ever seen! #phylicious #southafrica #tiktoksouthafrica #patisserie #restaurant #foodtiktok #sandton #johannesburg #joburg ♬ original sound - spedupsongsnlyrics

The boutique pâtisserie and boulangerie gives you the experience of a Paris side-walk café right here in Johannesburg, inspired by a fusion of Parisian and Middle Eastern flavours.

They even offer a signature high tea experience that you can book.

Contact: 010 203 9038

Locations: Hyde Park Corner and Nelson Mandela Square

Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.

Galata Bakery and Restaurant

Galata is a Turkish style sit-in bakery and restaurant known for their desserts and Tre Leche (milk cakes).

They offer the very best in authentic Turkish cuisine in a relaxed but elegant setting.

Contact: 011 486 6121

Locations: Greenside and Benoni

Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.

Proud Mary

@atlieats Proud Mary, Rosebank📍 #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #foodtiktok #southafricanfoodblogger #johannesburg #pretoria #foodie #burgers #hiddengem ♬ Find Your Way Back x Couldve Been - noxz

Nestled in the heart of Rosebank’s food district, Proud Mary is a modern mid-century inspired all-day eatery and wine bar.

Contact: 010 023 3316

Location: The Bank, 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank

Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.


This article first appeared on 947 : Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg




10 May 2023 2:07 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
mother's day

More from Lifestyle

Photo: Pixabay/Pexels

It’s National Golf Day! Joburg’s top 10 golf courses – ranked

10 May 2023 3:00 PM

Looking for some inspiration to play golf in Johannesburg? Check out the city's top 10 golf courses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Aline Ponce from Pixabay

Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES

10 May 2023 2:31 PM

A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene

10 May 2023 1:26 PM

Many international fashion and sports brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season’s favourite look.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ prostooleh/123rf.com

Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'

10 May 2023 1:01 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: svershinsky/123rf.com

[WATCH] Bus commuter outsmarts robber using decoy phone to survive being robbed

10 May 2023 12:13 PM

What is the fastest way to protect your belongings from being stolen?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Unbelievable! Is STEAM supposed to come out of a laptop?

10 May 2023 11:43 AM

Have you ever had a gadget freeze during a game or movie?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Working in an office can harm your health – depending on where it is and the length of your commute

[LISTEN] Job hopping: pros and cons

10 May 2023 11:25 AM

Life and business coach, Penny Holburn chats about whether job hopping is a good thing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influencer Ubers from Joburg to Cape Town (it was NOT cheap)

10 May 2023 9:43 AM

Influencer Ah Mozisi documented his Uber trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town to the amazement of his followers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sony's first Betamax VCR was introduced in 1975. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Marcin Wichary

On this day in 1975: SONY launches the revolutionary BETAMAX

10 May 2023 8:56 AM

The first video cassette player only offered one hour of recording.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 09 May 2023

10 May 2023 5:55 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom doesn't have intelligence report commissioned by De Ruyter, Scopa told

Local

AfriForum calls for five-year renewal of driver's licences to be scrapped

Local

[LISTEN] Job hopping: pros and cons

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

AfriForum calls for five-year renewal of driver's licences to be scrapped

10 May 2023 8:06 PM

Kieswetter: Unacceptable that high levels of inequality remain in SA

10 May 2023 7:51 PM

Senzo Meyiwa's friend grilled on intruder's language at Kelly Khumalo's home

10 May 2023 7:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA