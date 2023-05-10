Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg
In case you didn’t know, Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday (14 May).
And, if you have not made any plans yet, we’ve got you covered!
Why not take your mom out for a tasty brunch?
We have put together a list of our favourite brunch spots in Johannesburg.
Arbour Café and Courtyard
The French-inspired café and creperie offers a whimsical and elegant space that will not doubt, nourish your soul and your stomach.
The best part? They have a bottomless mimosa brunch menu!
Contact: 010 753 2007
Location: 64 St Andrew Street, Birdhaven
Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.
Salvation Café
Salvation Café is a down-to-earth café that preaches the soul of good food; food that is fresh and honest.
A light, contemporary and restful spot for a break away from the hustle and bustle.
Contact: 011 482 7795
Location: 44 Stanley Avenue, Milpark
Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.
Nice on 4th
Nice on 4th is one of Joburg’s most popular brunch spots on 4th Avenue.
The trendy space has a great variety of choices and even a half and half option if you are undecided.
And don’t worry, they have mimosas on tap!
Contact: 011 788 6286
Location: 37 4th Avenue, Parkhurst
Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.
The 11th Floor
The 11th Floor is an Italian Rooftop restaurant that offers a delectable breakfast menu.
If you can’t make it for brunch, not too worry, they have an equally impressive lunch and dinner menu.
You can even take a virtual tour of the restaurant here.
Contact: 010 045 0440
Location: 28 Bradford Road, Bedfordview
Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.
Paul
Paul is a family-owned artisanal patisserie and restaurant.
Not only do they offer the most delicious cakes, pastries and baked goods, their breakfast menu is to die for.
Contact: 011 326 5036
Location: Morningside Shopping Centre, corner of Outspan Road and Rivonia Road, Morningside
Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.
Naked Coffee
Naked Coffee is a modern coffee and brunch eatery.
They are all about gourmet coffee, seasonal produce and authentic experiences.
Locations: Morningside, Sandton, Kramerville and Melrose Arch
Just Teddy
@phylicianaidoo Visited the new Just Teddy at Sandton City this week 🍰 🌴 Still wish it actually had its own space and wasn’t in the middle of a mall corridor but at least it’s a bit bigger. Also one of the prettiest desserts I’ve ever seen! #phylicious #southafrica #tiktoksouthafrica #patisserie #restaurant #foodtiktok #sandton #johannesburg #joburg ♬ original sound - spedupsongsnlyrics
The boutique pâtisserie and boulangerie gives you the experience of a Paris side-walk café right here in Johannesburg, inspired by a fusion of Parisian and Middle Eastern flavours.
They even offer a signature high tea experience that you can book.
Contact: 010 203 9038
Locations: Hyde Park Corner and Nelson Mandela Square
Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.
Galata Bakery and Restaurant
Galata is a Turkish style sit-in bakery and restaurant known for their desserts and Tre Leche (milk cakes).
They offer the very best in authentic Turkish cuisine in a relaxed but elegant setting.
Contact: 011 486 6121
Locations: Greenside and Benoni
Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.
Proud Mary
@atlieats Proud Mary, Rosebank📍 #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #foodtiktok #southafricanfoodblogger #johannesburg #pretoria #foodie #burgers #hiddengem ♬ Find Your Way Back x Couldve Been - noxz
Nestled in the heart of Rosebank’s food district, Proud Mary is a modern mid-century inspired all-day eatery and wine bar.
Contact: 010 023 3316
Location: The Bank, 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank
Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.
This article first appeared on 947 : Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/joyful-adult-daughter-greeting-happy-surprised-senior-mother-in-garden-3768131/
More from Lifestyle
It’s National Golf Day! Joburg’s top 10 golf courses – ranked
Looking for some inspiration to play golf in Johannesburg? Check out the city's top 10 golf courses.Read More
Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES
A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee.Read More
Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene
Many international fashion and sports brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season’s favourite look.Read More
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money ShowRead More
[WATCH] Bus commuter outsmarts robber using decoy phone to survive being robbed
What is the fastest way to protect your belongings from being stolen?Read More
[WATCH] Unbelievable! Is STEAM supposed to come out of a laptop?
Have you ever had a gadget freeze during a game or movie?Read More
[LISTEN] Job hopping: pros and cons
Life and business coach, Penny Holburn chats about whether job hopping is a good thing.Read More
Influencer Ubers from Joburg to Cape Town (it was NOT cheap)
Influencer Ah Mozisi documented his Uber trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town to the amazement of his followers.Read More
On this day in 1975: SONY launches the revolutionary BETAMAX
The first video cassette player only offered one hour of recording.Read More