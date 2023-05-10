Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg





In case you didn’t know, Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday (14 May).

And, if you have not made any plans yet, we’ve got you covered!

Why not take your mom out for a tasty brunch?

We have put together a list of our favourite brunch spots in Johannesburg.

Arbour Café and Courtyard

The French-inspired café and creperie offers a whimsical and elegant space that will not doubt, nourish your soul and your stomach.

The best part? They have a bottomless mimosa brunch menu!

Contact: 010 753 2007

Location: 64 St Andrew Street, Birdhaven

Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.

Salvation Café

Salvation Café is a down-to-earth café that preaches the soul of good food; food that is fresh and honest.

A light, contemporary and restful spot for a break away from the hustle and bustle.

Contact: 011 482 7795

Location: 44 Stanley Avenue, Milpark

Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.

Nice on 4th

Nice on 4th is one of Joburg’s most popular brunch spots on 4th Avenue.

The trendy space has a great variety of choices and even a half and half option if you are undecided.

And don’t worry, they have mimosas on tap!

Contact: 011 788 6286

Location: 37 4th Avenue, Parkhurst

Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.

The 11th Floor

The 11th Floor is an Italian Rooftop restaurant that offers a delectable breakfast menu.

If you can’t make it for brunch, not too worry, they have an equally impressive lunch and dinner menu.

You can even take a virtual tour of the restaurant here.

Contact: 010 045 0440

Location: 28 Bradford Road, Bedfordview

Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.

Paul

Paul is a family-owned artisanal patisserie and restaurant.

Not only do they offer the most delicious cakes, pastries and baked goods, their breakfast menu is to die for.

Contact: 011 326 5036

Location: Morningside Shopping Centre, corner of Outspan Road and Rivonia Road, Morningside

Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.

Naked Coffee

Naked Coffee is a modern coffee and brunch eatery.

They are all about gourmet coffee, seasonal produce and authentic experiences.

Locations: Morningside, Sandton, Kramerville and Melrose Arch

Just Teddy

The boutique pâtisserie and boulangerie gives you the experience of a Paris side-walk café right here in Johannesburg, inspired by a fusion of Parisian and Middle Eastern flavours.

They even offer a signature high tea experience that you can book.

Contact: 010 203 9038

Locations: Hyde Park Corner and Nelson Mandela Square

Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.

Galata Bakery and Restaurant

Galata is a Turkish style sit-in bakery and restaurant known for their desserts and Tre Leche (milk cakes).

They offer the very best in authentic Turkish cuisine in a relaxed but elegant setting.

Contact: 011 486 6121

Locations: Greenside and Benoni

Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.

Proud Mary

Nestled in the heart of Rosebank’s food district, Proud Mary is a modern mid-century inspired all-day eatery and wine bar.

Contact: 010 023 3316

Location: The Bank, 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank

Visit their website here to find out more or check out their menu.

This article first appeared on 947 : Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg