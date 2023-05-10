'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction'
Lester Kiewit interviews Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director of Agri SA.
While addressing the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, the Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, proposed that Cabinet drop the fuel levy on diesel for generators.
This would affect businesses, hospitals and the agricultural sector that rely on generators to keep their facilities operational during loadshedding.
Van Der Rheede says that this proposal is very much welcomed, specifically within the agricultural sector which uses diesel for food generation purposes.
RELATED: Cabinet eyes scrapping diesel fuel levy to help struggling companies - Ramokgopa
This is very positive news.Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director – Agri SA
It's important that we do everything to support farmers.Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director – Agri SA
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction'
More from Local
AfriForum calls for five-year renewal of driver's licences to be scrapped
Lobby group AfriForum said that the recent breakdown of the country's only licencing card machine was an indication that the validity of driver's licences should be increased.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa's friend grilled on intruder's language at Kelly Khumalo's home
Mthokozisi Thwala is back on the witness stand where five men stand trial for the 2014 murder.Read More
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda
Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action.Read More
Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke ‘lies’ about Gwamanda
News making headlines today include World Lupus Day. Mandy Wiener and team tackle this and more on The Midday Report.Read More
Eskom doesn't have intelligence report commissioned by De Ruyter, Scopa told
Officials have told Parliament they can’t respond to all his allegations, because they are not privy to the intelligence report which he referred to.Read More
'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer
The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage, but South African businesses can't afford it.Read More
Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene
Many international fashion and sports brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season’s favourite look.Read More
[WATCH] EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution'
The EFF is requesting donations ahead of their 10th anniversary bash to ‘finance the revolution’.Read More
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind
Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa.Read More
More from Business
'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer
The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage, but South African businesses can't afford it.Read More
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money ShowRead More
[LISTEN] Government has failed us, says billionaire Magda Wierzycka (Sygnia)
As South Africans face numerous daily struggles, there is an ongoing debate over whether South Africa is a failed state.Read More
No error on new banknotes, misspelling was on OLD currency
The record is set straight by Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the Xitsonga National Language Body's Dr Arnold Mushwana.Read More
I don't ask big business for money for the UDM, that's not me - Bantu Holomisa
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa shares his money secrets, and talks politics, on 'Other People's Money'.Read More
Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem
While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex MD).Read More
[LISTEN] What you need to know about annual leave from a legal perspective
Legally, we're all entitled to annual leave, but the way in which we manage it is important.Read More
[LISTEN] How can you use ChatGPT to enhance your business?
ChatGPT is an incredible piece of AI technology, and it could have positive implications for businesses.Read More
For heavens hake! First ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet is HERE!
Is this something that you would buy?Read More