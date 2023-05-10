'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction'





Lester Kiewit interviews Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director of Agri SA.

While addressing the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, the Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, proposed that Cabinet drop the fuel levy on diesel for generators.

This would affect businesses, hospitals and the agricultural sector that rely on generators to keep their facilities operational during loadshedding.

Van Der Rheede says that this proposal is very much welcomed, specifically within the agricultural sector which uses diesel for food generation purposes.

This is very positive news. Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director – Agri SA

It's important that we do everything to support farmers. Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director – Agri SA

