[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product





Branding expert Brendan Seery shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

- Brands are not permitted to make direct comparisons with their rivals in South Africa's advertising world

- Canine Cuisine got around this by making clever allusions to competitor Pedigree discontinuing its dry dog foods line

This week Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery gives the hero nod to a cheeky campaign by Canine Cuisine.

Screengrab from Canine Cuisine ad on YouTube

The dog food brand apparently learned that competitor Pedigree was discontinuing its dry dog foods line.

While brands are not permitted to make direct comparisons with their rivals in South Africa, Canine Cuisine still managed a bit of ambush/comparative marketing with its latest campaign.

It sees a cute little dog run into what looks the abandoned section of a dry food department.

The clever pup takes the lift upstairs to the Canine Cuisine offices where he is pampered to bits, and of course feasts on their dry food offering.

The punchline? “Whether your dog has a pedigree or not, make the smart choice and switch to Canine Cuisine…”

It works very well. It's also very simple, very cute, but it does make the point that if you cant get Pedigree 'here we are, we're still making it'. And importantly, 'we care about your animals'. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

The other thing it also proves is that if you really want to succeed on the Internet or with any kind of video content... animals will get you millions of clicks. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

The ad has racked up 2.5 million views on TikTok, and counting.

Take a look:

