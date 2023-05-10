[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product
Branding expert Brendan Seery shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.
- Brands are not permitted to make direct comparisons with their rivals in South Africa's advertising world
- Canine Cuisine got around this by making clever allusions to competitor Pedigree discontinuing its dry dog foods line
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery gives the hero nod to a cheeky campaign by Canine Cuisine.
The dog food brand apparently learned that competitor Pedigree was discontinuing its dry dog foods line.
While brands are not permitted to make direct comparisons with their rivals in South Africa, Canine Cuisine still managed a bit of ambush/comparative marketing with its latest campaign.
It sees a cute little dog run into what looks the abandoned section of a dry food department.
The clever pup takes the lift upstairs to the Canine Cuisine offices where he is pampered to bits, and of course feasts on their dry food offering.
The punchline? “Whether your dog has a pedigree or not, make the smart choice and switch to Canine Cuisine…”
It works very well. It's also very simple, very cute, but it does make the point that if you cant get Pedigree 'here we are, we're still making it'. And importantly, 'we care about your animals'.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
The other thing it also proves is that if you really want to succeed on the Internet or with any kind of video content... animals will get you millions of clicks.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
The ad has racked up 2.5 million views on TikTok, and counting.
Take a look:
Scroll up to listen to Seery's advertising critiques (Canine Cuisine discussion at 8:02)
RELATED: Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGNq2Xsdqig
More from Business
EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting
The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG.Read More
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.Read More
Transaction Capital posts 1.9 billion loss as taxi industry struggles
The owner of SA Taxi and WeBuyCars lost more than a third of its value on Wednesday, as markets responded to its results.Read More
Rand slumps to 3-year low amid loadshedding, grid collapse fears
The currency reached R18.87/$ in afternoon trading on Wednesday.Read More
'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction'
Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has proposed dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators.Read More
'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer
The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage, but South African businesses can't afford it.Read More
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money ShowRead More
[LISTEN] Government has failed us, says billionaire Magda Wierzycka (Sygnia)
As South Africans face numerous daily struggles, there is an ongoing debate over whether South Africa is a failed state.Read More
No error on new banknotes, misspelling was on OLD currency
The record is set straight by Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the Xitsonga National Language Body's Dr Arnold Mushwana.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.Read More
It’s National Golf Day! Joburg’s top 10 golf courses – ranked
Looking for some inspiration to play golf in Johannesburg? Check out the city's top 10 golf courses.Read More
Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES
A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee.Read More
Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg
Don’t have any Mother’s Day plans yet? We have the perfect list of brunch spots for you to pick from.Read More
Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene
Many international fashion and sports brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season’s favourite look.Read More
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money ShowRead More
[WATCH] Bus commuter outsmarts robber using decoy phone to survive being robbed
What is the fastest way to protect your belongings from being stolen?Read More
[WATCH] Unbelievable! Is STEAM supposed to come out of a laptop?
Have you ever had a gadget freeze during a game or movie?Read More
[LISTEN] Job hopping: pros and cons
Life and business coach, Penny Holburn chats about whether job hopping is a good thing.Read More
More from Opinion
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.Read More
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money ShowRead More
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder
Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala.Read More
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate
You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.Read More
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment
Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad
Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist
The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions.Read More
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!
Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the test.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible
From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspect SA did not include in its birth of democracy was deep economic discussions, writes Monde Ndlovu.Read More