702 Drive with John Perlman
Eskom doesn't have intelligence report commissioned by De Ruyter, Scopa told

10 May 2023 2:02 PM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Eskom
Standing Committee on Public Accounts Scopa
Eskom corruption
Andre de Ruyter
Mpho Makwana

Officials have told Parliament they can’t respond to all his allegations, because they are not privy to the intelligence report which he referred to.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom says it does not have the private intelligence report that was commissioned by its former CEO Andre de Ruyter and paid for by Business Leadership South Africa.

The board and some executives are before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday to respond to corruption claims made by De Ruyter in a television interview in February.

Officials have told Parliament they can’t respond to all his allegations because they are not privy to the intelligence report which he referred to.

Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana, says De Ruyter’s resignation was brought forward after his eNCA interview because he had brought the company into disrepute.

"It would have misled the public in indicating as if though there was no action taken internally by Eskom and all concerned."

Eskom’s chief transmission executive, Segomoco Scheepers, said that the company did not have a copy of the private intelligence gathering exercise carried out by the company of former police commissioner, George Fivaz.

This is despite De Ruyter telling this committee he had shared the report’s contents with the board.

"The members of the exco that are here were not privy or involved in the commissioning of this investigation. We don’t have the detail around what transpired there."

Former board chairperson, Malegapuru Makgoba, however, confirmed knowing about the investigation and its findings.


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom doesn't have intelligence report commissioned by De Ruyter, Scopa told




