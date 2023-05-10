Eskom doesn't have intelligence report commissioned by De Ruyter, Scopa told
CAPE TOWN - Eskom says it does not have the private intelligence report that was commissioned by its former CEO Andre de Ruyter and paid for by Business Leadership South Africa.
The board and some executives are before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday to respond to corruption claims made by De Ruyter in a television interview in February.
Officials have told Parliament they can’t respond to all his allegations because they are not privy to the intelligence report which he referred to.
Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana, says De Ruyter’s resignation was brought forward after his eNCA interview because he had brought the company into disrepute.
"It would have misled the public in indicating as if though there was no action taken internally by Eskom and all concerned."
Makwana knows nothing about the involvement of politicians in corruption at Eskom. He says de Ruyter should have reported it, and he doesn't see this as an Eskom matter.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2023
"We don't see as a board how we do what we need to do, and be a player in the realm of investigations." LD
Eskom’s chief transmission executive, Segomoco Scheepers, said that the company did not have a copy of the private intelligence gathering exercise carried out by the company of former police commissioner, George Fivaz.
This is despite De Ruyter telling this committee he had shared the report’s contents with the board.
"The members of the exco that are here were not privy or involved in the commissioning of this investigation. We don’t have the detail around what transpired there."
Former board chairperson, Malegapuru Makgoba, however, confirmed knowing about the investigation and its findings.
Chief Executive of Transmission Segomoco Scheepers says the current board were not involved in the procurement of a private intelligence gathering report.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2023
He says Eskom does not have possession of this report. LD
Former board chair Malegapuru Makgoba confirms knowing about the investigation and its contents, even if he did not see a hardcopy of the document. He says Eskom was "besieged" at the time. It was left up to de Ruyter as an operational matter.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2023
LD
