It’s National Golf Day! Joburg’s top 10 golf courses – ranked
National Golf Day (10 May) is the perfect opportunity to dust off your clubs and tee off from some of Johannesburg’s most impressive greens.
Independent golf platform, Leading Courses, ranks Johannesburg’s top 10 golf courses.
Who knows, we might have the location for your next 4-ball.
10. Ruimsig Country Club
Cost: from R360
Contact: 011 958 1905 / www.ruimsigcc.co.za
Location: Hole-In One Avenue, Ruimsig, Roodepoort
9. Randpark Golf Club
Cost: from R630
Contact: 011 215 8600 / www.randpark.co.za
Location: Setperk Street, Randpark, Randburg
8. Jackal Creek Golf Estate
Cost: from R185
Contact: 011 251 6602 / www.jackalcreek.co.za
Location: Jackal Creek Golf Estate, Boundary Road, North Riding, Randburg
7. Houghton Golf Club
Cost: from R200
Contact: 011 728 7337 / www.houghton.co.za
Location: Corner of Osborne Road and Grant Avenue, Lower Houghton
6. Bryanston Country Club
Cost: from R450
Contact: 011 706 1361 / www.bryanstoncc.co.za
Location: 63 Bryanston Drive, Bryanston
5. Eagle Canyon Golf Estate
Eagle Canyon Golf Estate' Japie Hoon (@JapieHoon) November 11, 2021
View from club house pic.twitter.com/Cylm9my57f
Cost: from R350
Contact: 011 801 6600 / www.eaglecanyongolfestate.co.za
Location: Blueberry Road, Honeydew
4. Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club
Cost: from R650
Contact: 011 640 3021
Location: 1 Fairway Avenue, Linksfield North
3. Glendower Golf Club
Cost: from R600
Contact: 011 453 1013 / www.glendower.co.za
Location: 20 Marais Road, Edenvale
2. Eye of Africa Golf Club and Residential Estate
Cost: from R420
Contact: 010 500 0400 / www.eyeofafrica.co.za
Location: 33 Cayman Road, Eikenhof
1. The Country Club Johannesburg
Cost: from R830
Contact: 011 710 6400 / www.thecountryclub.co.za
Locations: Woodmead and Auckland Park
This article first appeared on 947 : It’s National Golf Day! Joburg’s top 10 golf courses – ranked
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/clouds-golf-golf-course-golfer-1839865/
