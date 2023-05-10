



National Golf Day (10 May) is the perfect opportunity to dust off your clubs and tee off from some of Johannesburg’s most impressive greens.

Independent golf platform, Leading Courses, ranks Johannesburg’s top 10 golf courses.

Who knows, we might have the location for your next 4-ball.

10. Ruimsig Country Club

Cost: from R360

Contact: 011 958 1905 / www.ruimsigcc.co.za

Location: Hole-In One Avenue, Ruimsig, Roodepoort

9. Randpark Golf Club

Cost: from R630

Contact: 011 215 8600 / www.randpark.co.za

Location: Setperk Street, Randpark, Randburg

8. Jackal Creek Golf Estate

Cost: from R185

Contact: 011 251 6602 / www.jackalcreek.co.za

Location: Jackal Creek Golf Estate, Boundary Road, North Riding, Randburg

7. Houghton Golf Club

Cost: from R200

Contact: 011 728 7337 / www.houghton.co.za

Location: Corner of Osborne Road and Grant Avenue, Lower Houghton

6. Bryanston Country Club

Cost: from R450

Contact: 011 706 1361 / www.bryanstoncc.co.za

Location: 63 Bryanston Drive, Bryanston

5. Eagle Canyon Golf Estate

Eagle Canyon Golf Estate

View from club house pic.twitter.com/Cylm9my57f ' Japie Hoon (@JapieHoon) November 11, 2021

Cost: from R350

Contact: 011 801 6600 / www.eaglecanyongolfestate.co.za

Location: Blueberry Road, Honeydew

4. Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club

Cost: from R650

Contact: 011 640 3021

Location: 1 Fairway Avenue, Linksfield North

3. Glendower Golf Club

Cost: from R600

Contact: 011 453 1013 / www.glendower.co.za

Location: 20 Marais Road, Edenvale

2. Eye of Africa Golf Club and Residential Estate

Cost: from R420

Contact: 010 500 0400 / www.eyeofafrica.co.za

Location: 33 Cayman Road, Eikenhof

1. The Country Club Johannesburg

Cost: from R830

Contact: 011 710 6400 / www.thecountryclub.co.za

Locations: Woodmead and Auckland Park

This article first appeared on 947 : It’s National Golf Day! Joburg’s top 10 golf courses – ranked