Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda





Mandy Wiener interviews Ganief Hendricks, Al Jama-ah leader.

Al Jama-ah has given the Democratic Alliance (DA) 48 hours to provide evidence to back-up 'unfounded allegations' made against Johannesburg's newly-appointed mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, and ultimately retract them.

These allegations accuses Gwamanda of swindling and scamming members of the public.

Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action.

If they [DA] don't withdraw this unfounded allegations we are going to approach the courts for remedial action. Ganief Hendricks, Leader – Al Jama-ah

Whatever case they have at the moment is so weak that it won't have any muster at any police station. Ganief Hendricks, Leader – Al Jama-ah

