EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.
Residents of the picturesque seaside town of Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape must be smiling.
The population is up to around 30 000 people and they've all won a week-long exemption from loadshedding because of a "low-level" Brics meeting taking place there.
While the hotel hosting the partnership meetings of delegates from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has power backup systems in place, a request for a loadshedding break was still granted.
The initial notification by the Ndlambe Municipality (since removed) was followed on Wednesday by another Facebook post making it clear that the application did not come from the Municipality itself.
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence, co-author of an article for Moneyweb on the development.
Yelland writes: "The exemption for the town, requested by the Department of Labour and granted by Eskom’s head office, is the clearest indication yet of growing political interference in the work of the utility’s System Operator, whose task is to keep the national power grid stable in the face of the country’s deepening electricity crisis."
The System Operator, Yelland says, is tasked with the role of implementing loadshedding in a fair way consistent with NRS specifications and the law, and didn't even know this event was taking place.
He questions why the whole town is being given a free pass for a conference taking place at a hotel that of course has its own power backup.
This hotel, like any venue these days... they've all got backup systems. And nobody would organise a conference at a venue that didn't have a backup system, especially when you've got Stage 6 loadshedding taking place.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
I can only imagine the reason... is because these (200) people are not all staying at the hotel and are probably scattered around the town... And it's not about keeping the power on for the conference; they just want to make sure that all the delegates have a good time at night...Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Yelland says the request for the whole town of Port Alfred to be exempted from loadshedding for the duration of the workshop was initiated by Sipho Ndebele, acting Deputy Director General for labour policy and international relations at the Department of Labour.
