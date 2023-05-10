Transaction Capital posts 1.9 billion loss as taxi industry struggles





Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz after Transaction Capital posts its half-year results.

- Transaction Capital is restructuring to adjust to the loss of profitability in the taxi sector

- The Group says the decision has impacted its half-year results and will also weigh on the full-year outlook

Transaction Capital has reported a loss of R1.86 billion for its half-year to 31 March 2023.

The share price had fallen more than 35% on the news by Wednesday afternoon.

Transaction says the decision to fundamentally restructure its taxi business in the current financial year has impacted its half-year results and will also weigh on the full-year outlook

The owner of SA Taxi warned in March that the industry could not be as profitable as before.

Transaction also owns 70% of second-hand vehicle business WeBuyCars.

The Group's shares have now crashed more than 80% over the past year.

Transaction Capital believes it's prudent to acknowledge and "decisively tackle" the issues facing SA Taxi, says CEO David Hurwitz.

While adjustments have come at a cost to its half-year results, the Group is confident they will give it the flexibility to recover and grow, Hurwitz said.

In the context of continuing macroeconomic challenges and the headwinds affecting South Africa’s taxi Industry, the imperative in the current year is to restructure the business model of SA Taxi and take all required once-off restructuring provisions immediately. David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital

Bruce Whitfield interviews Hurwitz on The Money Show.

We've tried to provide for everything going on in the taxi sector, and hence the impact on our business in one shot. Whilst being very disappointing, it's also the right thing to do. David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital

Hurwitz notes that while the markets didn't like this, Transaction's plan of action was communicated "quite some time ago" (second week of March).

What the company communicated he goes on, is that they thought the taxi industry would recover very quickly, and also fully from the COVID disruption.

It did recover quickly, but not fully he says.

Following on from that were things like high interest rates, high fuel prices... so there were lots of input costs that were very negative to the sector. David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital

Normally what the industry would do is pass a fair increase. In prior years we'd seen fair increases of about 9-10% every year. Since COVID there's been only one fair increase so we've had lots of strain on profitability through the factors I've mentioned, and no fair increases to absorb them. David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital

In 2023, higher stages of loadshedding added to the impact of all these negative factors, Hurwitz says.

Aside from muting economic activity and hence commuter movement, this also impacted traffic density and the amount of trips a taxi driver could do in a certain time.

