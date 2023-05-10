Transaction Capital posts 1.9 billion loss as taxi industry struggles

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
Rand slumps to 3-year low amid loadshedding, grid collapse fears The currency reached R18.87/$ in afternoon trading on Wednesday. 10 May 2023 7:06 PM
Gun Free SA launches class action against SAPS for negligence and corruption Between 2007 and 2015, two SAPS members stole and distributed over 2000 guns, killing 1000 people including 67 children. 10 May 2023 4:55 PM
View all Local
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action. 10 May 2023 3:20 PM
Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke ‘lies’ about Gwamanda News making headlines today include World Lupus Day. Mandy Wiener and team tackle this and more on The Midday Report. 10 May 2023 2:43 PM
[WATCH] EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution' The EFF is requesting donations ahead of their 10th anniversary bash to ‘finance the revolution’. 10 May 2023 1:11 PM
View all Politics
EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG. 10 May 2023 10:00 PM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Transaction Capital posts 1.9 billion loss as taxi industry struggles The owner of SA Taxi and WeBuyCars lost more than a third of its value on Wednesday, as markets responded to its results. 10 May 2023 7:55 PM
View all Business
It’s National Golf Day! Joburg’s top 10 golf courses – ranked Looking for some inspiration to play golf in Johannesburg? Check out the city's top 10 golf courses. 10 May 2023 3:00 PM
Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee. 10 May 2023 2:31 PM
Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg Don’t have any Mother’s Day plans yet? We have the perfect list of brunch spots for you to pick from. 10 May 2023 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. 9 May 2023 8:14 PM
Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz. 9 May 2023 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child... at 79! The actor revealed in a recent interview that he was now a father of seven. 10 May 2023 11:28 AM
Happy 63rd birthday to U2 rock legend, Bono! The rock god celebrates his 63rd birthday today and so we share some fun facts about the Irishman you might not have known. 10 May 2023 8:06 AM
Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing the Arnold Classic festival back to Joburg You can expect three days of action-packed entertainment for the whole family. 9 May 2023 11:43 AM
View all Entertainment
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
[WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter American political commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly relaunching his show on Twitter. 10 May 2023 9:30 AM
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual assault of E Jean Carrol A civil jury in Manhattan found former United States president Donald Trump liable for sexually assaulting a woman in the 1990s. 10 May 2023 8:34 AM
View all World
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
View all Africa
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping' Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money Sh... 10 May 2023 1:01 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala. 9 May 2023 11:00 AM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Transaction Capital posts 1.9 billion loss as taxi industry struggles

10 May 2023 7:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
David Hurwitz
taxi industry
sa taxi finance
transaction capital
SA Taxi
WeBuyCars

The owner of SA Taxi and WeBuyCars lost more than a third of its value on Wednesday, as markets responded to its results.

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz after Transaction Capital posts its half-year results.

- Transaction Capital is restructuring to adjust to the loss of profitability in the taxi sector

- The Group says the decision has impacted its half-year results and will also weigh on the full-year outlook

Picture: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com
Picture: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

Transaction Capital has reported a loss of R1.86 billion for its half-year to 31 March 2023.

The share price had fallen more than 35% on the news by Wednesday afternoon.

Transaction says the decision to fundamentally restructure its taxi business in the current financial year has impacted its half-year results and will also weigh on the full-year outlook

The owner of SA Taxi warned in March that the industry could not be as profitable as before.

RELATED: Transaction Capital CEO defends own Dec share sale as share price crashes

Transaction also owns 70% of second-hand vehicle business WeBuyCars.

The Group's shares have now crashed more than 80% over the past year.

Transaction Capital believes it's prudent to acknowledge and "decisively tackle" the issues facing SA Taxi, says CEO David Hurwitz.

While adjustments have come at a cost to its half-year results, the Group is confident they will give it the flexibility to recover and grow, Hurwitz said.

In the context of continuing macroeconomic challenges and the headwinds affecting South Africa’s taxi Industry, the imperative in the current year is to restructure the business model of SA Taxi and take all required once-off restructuring provisions immediately.

David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital

Bruce Whitfield interviews Hurwitz on The Money Show.

We've tried to provide for everything going on in the taxi sector, and hence the impact on our business in one shot. Whilst being very disappointing, it's also the right thing to do.

David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital

Hurwitz notes that while the markets didn't like this, Transaction's plan of action was communicated "quite some time ago" (second week of March).

What the company communicated he goes on, is that they thought the taxi industry would recover very quickly, and also fully from the COVID disruption.

It did recover quickly, but not fully he says.

Following on from that were things like high interest rates, high fuel prices... so there were lots of input costs that were very negative to the sector.

David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital

Normally what the industry would do is pass a fair increase. In prior years we'd seen fair increases of about 9-10% every year. Since COVID there's been only one fair increase so we've had lots of strain on profitability through the factors I've mentioned, and no fair increases to absorb them.

David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital

In 2023, higher stages of loadshedding added to the impact of all these negative factors, Hurwitz says.

Aside from muting economic activity and hence commuter movement, this also impacted traffic density and the amount of trips a taxi driver could do in a certain time.

For more from Hurwitz, listen to the interview at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Transaction Capital posts 1.9 billion loss as taxi industry struggles




10 May 2023 7:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
David Hurwitz
taxi industry
sa taxi finance
transaction capital
SA Taxi
WeBuyCars

More from Business

Image of Port Alfred from Ndlambe Municipality on Facebook

EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting

10 May 2023 10:00 PM

The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Canine Cuisine ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product

10 May 2023 9:12 PM

The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British Airways planes at Cape Town International Airport @ petertt/123rf.com

Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)

10 May 2023 8:36 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ selensergen/123rf.com

Rand slumps to 3-year low amid loadshedding, grid collapse fears

10 May 2023 7:06 PM

The currency reached R18.87/$ in afternoon trading on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa at the Ankerlig open-cycle gas turbines facility in the Western Cape on 24 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_R

'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction'

10 May 2023 2:47 PM

Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has proposed dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@golibtolibov/123rf.com

'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer

10 May 2023 1:59 PM

The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage, but South African businesses can't afford it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ prostooleh/123rf.com

Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'

10 May 2023 1:01 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka, in-studio interview

[LISTEN] Government has failed us, says billionaire Magda Wierzycka (Sygnia)

10 May 2023 11:23 AM

As South Africans face numerous daily struggles, there is an ongoing debate over whether South Africa is a failed state.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No error on new banknotes, misspelling was on OLD currency

9 May 2023 9:00 PM

The record is set straight by Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the Xitsonga National Language Body's Dr Arnold Mushwana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa at the party's final rally on 4 May 2019. Picture: YouTube screengrab.

I don't ask big business for money for the UDM, that's not me - Bantu Holomisa

9 May 2023 7:33 PM

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa shares his money secrets, and talks politics, on 'Other People's Money'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

De Ruyter being portrayed as a victim after interview - Eskom board's Makwana

Local

[WATCH] EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution'

Local Politics

R400m worth of fake designer clothing seized at Durban Harbour

Local

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Akukho kudla ezikoleni e-Eastern Cape

11 May 2023 1:15 AM

The day that was: Racism or self-defence? Eskom revelations, new divorce rules?

11 May 2023 12:52 AM

Two police officers shot and killed in Roodepoort

10 May 2023 11:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA