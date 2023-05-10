Rand slumps to 3-year low amid loadshedding, grid collapse fears
Bruce Whitfield talks to Isaah Mhlanga, head of Markets Research at corporate and investment banking firm Rand Merchant Bank.
- The South African rand dropped to a three-year low on Wednesday
- The currency reached R18.87/$ in afternoon trading
- This is despite lower-than-expected inflation numbers from the US, expected to boost the currency
The rand dropped to its lowest level since April 2020 on Wednesday.
Lower-than-expected US inflation numbers would have been expected to give the currency a boost, but the much-publicised fear of a total electricity grid collapse in South Africa seemed to be driving markets.
Reuters cited a note by ETM Analytics on Wednesday morning that misleading headlines the day before had sparked a market rout by "giving the impression that (it) was losing control of the grid".
RELATED: Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem
Until there is a concrete plan to resolve SA's energy crisis that the market buys into, the underperformance will persist, notwithstanding the attractive yields on offer and deep undervaluation in the ZAR.Kieran Siney, ETM Analytics
The rand was also completely out of kilter compared to other emerging market currencies, Bruce Whitfield notes.
The rand was 18.81 to the US dollar earlier today - less than a year ago it was trading at around 15.30. It's a huge loss of confidence in the currency.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Whitfield talks to Isaah Mhlanga, head of Markets Research at corporate and investment banking firm Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).
While domestic factors are having a big influence on the strength of the rand, there is a cocktail of global events playing out in addition to local factors Mhlanga says.
Chinese data is not looking good, US recession fears despite the better-than-expected inflation figures, geo-political tensions in Asia as well...and then locally the bad sentiments on Eskom and potentially Stage 8 loadshedding and above, that has been the biggest driver for quite some
...and then locally the bad sentiments on Eskom, that has been the biggest driver for quite some time... It all has to do with loadshedding Stage 8 and seeing it as a potential grid collapse.and then locally the bad sentiments on Eskom and potentially Stage 8 loadshedding and above, that has been the biggest driver for quite some
It remains an extreme scenario, but every time we have the switches from Stage 4 to Stage 6 in a matter of hours - that obviously brings fears of a potential collapse... It's all sentiment-driven... but nonetheless, Stage 6 is bad for the economy.Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB
Scroll to the top to listen to Mhlanga's analysis
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand slumps to 3-year low amid loadshedding, grid collapse fears
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/selensergen/selensergen1910/selensergen191000058/132283704-flying-south-african-rand-isolated-with-clipping-path.jpg
More from Business
EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting
The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG.Read More
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product
The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok.Read More
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.Read More
Transaction Capital posts 1.9 billion loss as taxi industry struggles
The owner of SA Taxi and WeBuyCars lost more than a third of its value on Wednesday, as markets responded to its results.Read More
'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction'
Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has proposed dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators.Read More
'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer
The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage, but South African businesses can't afford it.Read More
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money ShowRead More
[LISTEN] Government has failed us, says billionaire Magda Wierzycka (Sygnia)
As South Africans face numerous daily struggles, there is an ongoing debate over whether South Africa is a failed state.Read More
No error on new banknotes, misspelling was on OLD currency
The record is set straight by Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the Xitsonga National Language Body's Dr Arnold Mushwana.Read More
More from Local
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.Read More
Gun Free SA launches class action against SAPS for negligence and corruption
Between 2007 and 2015, two SAPS members stole and distributed over 2000 guns, killing 1000 people including 67 children.Read More
De Ruyter being portrayed as a victim after interview - Eskom board's Makwana
The board was before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday to respond to De Ruyter’s claims.Read More
R400m worth of fake designer clothing seized at Durban Harbour
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said that the container came from an Asian country.Read More
AfriForum calls for five-year renewal of driver's licences to be scrapped
Lobby group AfriForum said that the recent breakdown of the country's only licencing card machine was an indication that the validity of driver's licences should be increased.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa's friend grilled on intruder's language at Kelly Khumalo's home
Mthokozisi Thwala is back on the witness stand where five men stand trial for the 2014 murder.Read More
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda
Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action.Read More
'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction'
Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has proposed dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators.Read More
Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke ‘lies’ about Gwamanda
News making headlines today include World Lupus Day. Mandy Wiener and team tackle this and more on The Midday Report.Read More