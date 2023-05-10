AfriForum calls for five-year renewal of driver's licences to be scrapped
JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum said that the recent breakdown of the country's only licencing card machine was an indication that the validity of driver's licences should be increased.
The group said that the five-year renewal of licences should be scrapped.
It also wants the Pretoria High Court to declare it unconstitutional.
The machine broke down last week after it initially broke down last year, creating a massive backlog for licences renewals.
AfriForum said it would be heading to court to contest this rule, as there was no legislation to back it up.
"The National Road Traffic Act and the regulations are too vague to be enforceable. The legislation does not clearly distinguish between a driver’s licence and a driver's license card. It also does not explicitly stipulate that motorists must apply for a new licence card when the card expires,” said the group’s Ernst van Zyl.
Van Zyl said renewals should still exist but should be done at a more realistic time frame.
"The more realistic and likely would be an extension to a realistic eight or 10 years as we see in other countries."
This article first appeared on EWN : AfriForum calls for five-year renewal of driver's licences to be scrapped
Source : https://mybroadband.co.za/news/motoring/476091-south-africa-is-getting-a-new-drivers-licence-card-in-2023-what-to-expect.html
More from Local
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.Read More
Rand slumps to 3-year low amid loadshedding, grid collapse fears
The currency reached R18.87/$ in afternoon trading on Wednesday.Read More
Gun Free SA launches class action against SAPS for negligence and corruption
Between 2007 and 2015, two SAPS members stole and distributed over 2000 guns, killing 1000 people including 67 children.Read More
De Ruyter being portrayed as a victim after interview - Eskom board's Makwana
The board was before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday to respond to De Ruyter’s claims.Read More
R400m worth of fake designer clothing seized at Durban Harbour
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said that the container came from an Asian country.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa's friend grilled on intruder's language at Kelly Khumalo's home
Mthokozisi Thwala is back on the witness stand where five men stand trial for the 2014 murder.Read More
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda
Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action.Read More
'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction'
Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has proposed dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators.Read More
Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke ‘lies’ about Gwamanda
News making headlines today include World Lupus Day. Mandy Wiener and team tackle this and more on The Midday Report.Read More