



JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum said that the recent breakdown of the country's only licencing card machine was an indication that the validity of driver's licences should be increased.

The group said that the five-year renewal of licences should be scrapped.

It also wants the Pretoria High Court to declare it unconstitutional.

The machine broke down last week after it initially broke down last year, creating a massive backlog for licences renewals.

AfriForum said it would be heading to court to contest this rule, as there was no legislation to back it up.

"The National Road Traffic Act and the regulations are too vague to be enforceable. The legislation does not clearly distinguish between a driver’s licence and a driver's license card. It also does not explicitly stipulate that motorists must apply for a new licence card when the card expires,” said the group’s Ernst van Zyl.

Van Zyl said renewals should still exist but should be done at a more realistic time frame.

"The more realistic and likely would be an extension to a realistic eight or 10 years as we see in other countries."

This article first appeared on EWN : AfriForum calls for five-year renewal of driver's licences to be scrapped