The Aubrey Masango Show
Gun Free SA launches class action against SAPS for negligence and corruption

10 May 2023 4:55 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Guns
Gun Free SA
South African Police Service (SAPS)

Between 2007 and 2015, two SAPS members stole and distributed over 2000 guns, killing 1000 people including 67 children.

John Perlman interviews Laura Macfarlane, Senior Associate at Norton Rose Fulbright.

Between 2007 and 2015, two senior South African Police Service (SAPS) members stole and distributed over 2000 guns awaiting destruction in police storage.

These guns were distributed to gang leaders on the Cape Flats.

According to reports, the guns were used to kill more than 1000 people including 67 children.

Gun Free SA and nine Cape Town families affected have launched a class action against the police.

A gun and ammunition. Picture: Pixabay.com.
A gun and ammunition. Picture: Pixabay.com.

RELATED: SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence'

Macfarlane says that to their knowledge the guns have yet to be recovered, which means that over 1000 guns are still in circulation.

She adds that Gun Free SA is dedicated to giving a voice to the families affected and to ensure that they receive compensation for their loss.

In addition, Gun Free SA aims at making the country a safer place through stricter and tighter firearm laws and regulations.

SAPS is going to have to explain why the guns are still in circulation and still creating loss for various families.

Laura Macfarlane, Senior Associate – Norton Rose Fulbright

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




10 May 2023 4:55 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Guns
Gun Free SA
South African Police Service (SAPS)

