Learners 'crying from hunger' after school feeding scheme fails





John Maytham interviews Estelle Ellis, an investigative journalist.

Teachers in the Eastern Cape say their scholars are literally crying from hunger after the National School Nutrition Programme failed to provide more than a million learners with a daily meal.

According to Ellis, this could have been avoided.

Millions of pupils returned to inland school on Wednesday for the beginning of the 2023 academic year. Picture: Tamika Gounden/EWN

From 12 April to 9 May, kids were not fed at school, due to the Eastern Cape Department of Education's failure to pay.

This is just one of the many failed service deliveries by the Department:

Previously, textbooks have been delivered late

Stationery has been delivered late

Scholar transport wasn't paid

Many learners solely rely on schools to provide a decent meal and when they fail to do so, they have no choice but to leave school and beg on the streets.

It was 100% avoidable; just a question of priority. Estelle Ellis, Investigative Journalist

I'm pretty sure the Eastern Cape government are very aware of the threats of malnutrition and food shortages in this province. Estelle Ellis, Investigative Journalist

