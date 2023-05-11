De Ruyter didn't need board approval on private probe into Eskom: Makgoba
CAPE TOWN - The former Eskom board chairperson, Malegapuru Makgoba, revealed that the power utility's former CEO, André de Ruyter, had the requisite authority to commission a private intelligence gathering exercise without board approval.
The investigation, paid for by Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), dominated Wednesday's discussions before Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).
The committee has over the past two days been probing De Ruyter's corruption allegations that were made in a televised interview in February.
Makgoba's successor, however, said De Ruyter never shared the findings of that investigation with the new board.
The former board chairperson said he understood why De Ruyter kept the controversial corruption investigation under wraps, because it involved probing staff and to avoid information leaks.
Makgoba said the South African Police Service (Saps) let Eskom down.
“It seems the Saps and the Hawks only woke up after they had this intelligence related information.”
But Makgoba’s successor, Mpho Makwana, said De Ruyter was not forthcoming about this investigation when the new board was installed.
“Why is Eskom being put here to be Mr De Ruyter’s spokesperson? In any legal process, the one who alleges is the one who has the duty to report.” Neither Eskom’s board nor the company’s executive said they had a copy of the report, meaning they were privy to its contents.
This article first appeared on EWN : De Ruyter didn't need board approval on private probe into Eskom: Makgoba
