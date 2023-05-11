Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black
On Wednesday (10 May), Netflix released an original docudrama series called 'African Queens' which is produced by Jada Pinkett Smith.
It is causing quite a controversy. If you haven't seen it yet, here's the trailer:
Upon the series' release, a government-owned Egyptian broadcaster responded by expressing its anger with Netflix and the series' director for casting a 'Black Cleopatra' who is played by a British mixed-race star, Adele James.
The broadcaster and other Egyptian academics say casting a 'Black Cleopatra' is problematic because it's not historically accurate. The queen was born in the Egyptian city of Alexandria in 69 BC and belonged to a Greek-speaking dynasty, making her of European descent.
Subsequently, Egypt's local broadcaster announced the start of production of a high-end documentary about the 'true story' of Queen Cleopatra, which promises to be based on 'high levels' of research.
Of course, this went viral online with several users calling out the broadcaster as 'racist.'
Egyptian authorities have spoken out about the casting of a black actress as Cleopatra in an upcoming Netflix documentary series.https://t.co/XRfWqBNk7B' Ancient Origins (@ancientorigins) April 30, 2023
Egypt's antiquities ministry has insisted that Cleopatra was "white skin and Hellenistic characteristics" in an ongoing row over a Netflix drama-documentary depicting the famed beauty of antiquity as black.https://t.co/pGy9xnOhzK' The New Arab (@The_NewArab) April 27, 2023
#Egypt's antiquities ministry insisted on Thursday that #Cleopatra had "white skin and Hellenistic characteristics" in an ongoing row over a #Netflix drama-documentary depicting the famed beauty of antiquity as black.' KUWAIT TIMES (@kuwaittimesnews) April 28, 2023
"Queen Cleopatra", produced by Jada Pinkett Smith and starring… pic.twitter.com/bUiyf7eNix
The series' director, Tina Gharavi, wrote a response to the broadcaster which you can read over here.
Gharavi questions why there's a 'need' for Cleopatra to be White instead of a 'melanated sister.'
Why do some people need Cleopatra to be white? Perhaps it’s not just that I’ve directed a series that portrays Cleopatra as Black, but that I have asked Egyptians to see themselves as Africans, and they are furious at me for that.Tina Gharavi, Director - African Queens
Netflix has not yet issued a response.
This article first appeared on KFM : Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IktHcPyNlv4
