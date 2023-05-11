Permanent stage 6 with bouts of stage 8 and 9 this winter: 'Akin to a blackout'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Clyde Mallinson, an independent energy analyst from Energy Mathematics.
In January, Mallinson forecasted Eskom's stages of loadshedding, basing his prediction largely on the performance of the creaky coal fleet.
His prediction of our current energy shortfall is on target, so we should take heed of his forecast for winter.
Estimated max and ave load-shedding (LS) for S Africa each month of 2023, at different coal fleet capacity factors. Tables for monthly hours of LS, and cost of diesel in R billions. Diesel usage was modelled as unrestricted. Add 2 stages to ave LS if diesel restrictions in place. pic.twitter.com/EKQpium3ia' Clyde Mallinson (@ClydeMallinson) January 6, 2023
If the coal fleet does not improve, we could see a shortfall of 10 000 megawatts, he says.
There is also a danger of a total blackout.
According to Mallinson, mines are clamouring for sufficient alternative power on site to get people above ground in the event that the grid completely collapses.
A lot of energy-intensive users are putting contingency plans in place for a grid collapse.Clyde Mallinson, Independent Energy Analyst - Energy Mathematics
Having permanent stage six, which we seem to be locked into at the moment, with the chance of going to eight or nine for short duration periods over the peaks to me is akin to having a blackout. We are in technical knockout territory.Clyde Mallinson, Independent Energy Analyst - Energy Mathematics
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Permanent stage 6 with bouts of stage 8 and 9 this winter: 'Akin to a blackout'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143007561_a-young-girl-reading-a-book-at-night-with-candle-light-she-is-wearing-an-old-white-dress-dark-backgr.html?vti=lsmjjol8hs8qzf6hlo-1-85
More from Local
[WATCH] Small children forced to take dangerous daily journey to get to school
A group of grade R learners are forced to take this dangerous and difficult crossing every day just to get to school.Read More
Bester prisonbreak case: Accused Dr Nandipha and 5 others to apply for bail
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's alleged partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana will appear alongside five former G4S employees - two of whom were arrested last week.Read More
Learners 'crying from hunger' after school feeding scheme fails
From 12 April until 9 May, kids were not fed in school due to the failure of the Eastern Cape Department of Education to pay.Read More
De Ruyter didn't need board approval on private probe into Eskom: Makgoba
Former Eskom board chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba said that the former CEO, André de Ruyter, had the requisite authority to launch the the BLSA-funded investigation into corruption in the ailing power utility.Read More
EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting
The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG.Read More
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.Read More
Rand slumps to 3-year low amid loadshedding, grid collapse fears
The currency reached R18.87/$ in afternoon trading on Wednesday.Read More
Gun Free SA launches class action against SAPS for negligence and corruption
Between 2007 and 2015, two SAPS members stole and distributed over 2000 guns, killing 1000 people including 67 children.Read More
De Ruyter being portrayed as a victim after interview - Eskom board's Makwana
The board was before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday to respond to De Ruyter’s claims.Read More
More from Business
EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting
The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG.Read More
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product
The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok.Read More
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.Read More
Transaction Capital posts 1.9 billion loss as taxi industry struggles
The owner of SA Taxi and WeBuyCars lost more than a third of its value on Wednesday, as markets responded to its results.Read More
Rand slumps to 3-year low amid loadshedding, grid collapse fears
The currency reached R18.87/$ in afternoon trading on Wednesday.Read More
'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction'
Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has proposed dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators.Read More
'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer
The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage, but South African businesses can't afford it.Read More
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money ShowRead More
[LISTEN] Government has failed us, says billionaire Magda Wierzycka (Sygnia)
As South Africans face numerous daily struggles, there is an ongoing debate over whether South Africa is a failed state.Read More