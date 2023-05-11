



Lester Kiewit speaks with Clyde Mallinson, an independent energy analyst from Energy Mathematics.

In January, Mallinson forecasted Eskom's stages of loadshedding, basing his prediction largely on the performance of the creaky coal fleet.

His prediction of our current energy shortfall is on target, so we should take heed of his forecast for winter.

Estimated max and ave load-shedding (LS) for S Africa each month of 2023, at different coal fleet capacity factors. Tables for monthly hours of LS, and cost of diesel in R billions. Diesel usage was modelled as unrestricted. Add 2 stages to ave LS if diesel restrictions in place. pic.twitter.com/EKQpium3ia ' Clyde Mallinson (@ClydeMallinson) January 6, 2023

If the coal fleet does not improve, we could see a shortfall of 10 000 megawatts, he says.

There is also a danger of a total blackout.

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

According to Mallinson, mines are clamouring for sufficient alternative power on site to get people above ground in the event that the grid completely collapses.

A lot of energy-intensive users are putting contingency plans in place for a grid collapse. Clyde Mallinson, Independent Energy Analyst - Energy Mathematics

Having permanent stage six, which we seem to be locked into at the moment, with the chance of going to eight or nine for short duration periods over the peaks to me is akin to having a blackout. We are in technical knockout territory. Clyde Mallinson, Independent Energy Analyst - Energy Mathematics

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Permanent stage 6 with bouts of stage 8 and 9 this winter: 'Akin to a blackout'